Let’s proclaim the pan as ours

On this historic day, when the world is called to honour and celebrate the pan on the occasion of the United Nations-declared World Steelpan Day, Trinidad and Tobago’s failure to fully embrace the pan as its official national musical instrument hangs heavy in the air as a sour note.
There is no doubt that at the level of the people, pan holds pride of place as our unofficial musical instrument. There is no argument to contradict this position. It is therefore beyond baffling that the people’s call to have the pan officially proclaimed as the national musical instrument continues to be ignored by the Government and Parliament. If the UN could be convinced to make space on its global calendar to acknowledge the value of T&T’s musical creation on this day, August 11, and every August 11 hereafter, then surely we can make the effort to place the official seal of ownership on what is already known the world over to be uniquely ours.
The silence is mystifying. One would have thought that having successfully petitioned the UN, the Government would have moved quickly to initiate the required legislative parliamentary proclamation. How wonderful it would be on this historic day to have elevated the pan with an official designation! The fact that this has not occurred suggests that T&T has either missed the boat or has no plan to get into the boat. Either way, the question is why? What could possibly account for this maddening hesitation and reluctance?
We hope it has nothing to do with piddling politicking, for no serious historian or cultural anthropologist could dispute the fact that the pan was invented, nurtured and lifted to the heights of musical excellence right here in T&T.
Arriving as it does on relatively short notice and in the final leg of an election campaign, we may be forgiven if our first observance of World Steelpan Day is largely an outpouring of joy and celebration. Over time, however, revelling in the ecstasy of pan music alone cannot be the total value of having this special day.
There is still so much value to be unlocked in the pan, but releasing its potential will require us to understand the essence of what the pan truly is. As powerful and mesmerising as the music is, the pan has so much more to offer. It is community, innovation, inclusivity, a meritocracy, a safe place for everyone from children to the elderly and a place of experiential learning, and nothing better captures all three words of our national motto—discipline, production and tolerance. We have already missed the boat if we cannot see that within the pan resides all that we need to unblock our imagination and dig ourselves out of the quagmire into which we have fallen.
The pan is indeed the source of our magical ability to move beyond despair by creating something out of seemingly nothing. To rebuild our shattered confidence, we must tap into the power of the pioneers who gifted us the pan. We can start with the bold proclamation that the pan is indeed officially ours.