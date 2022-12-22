Let’s rally against hunger and poverty

We applaud all the individuals and organisations rallying support for the increasing number of people in need of food, clothes and shelter. In a country where the GDP per capita is just over US$15,600 or around TT$106,000, this is not the image that we carry of ourselves and our society. Yet, it is the hard and increasing harsh reality of many.
While the State has a number of food and other grants to support the most financially vulnerable, its system does not reach everyone for a variety of reasons. For those able to access State assistance, the value has been so eroded by inflation that it no longer goes as far as it did just a year ago.
As always, our knowledge and understanding of what’s happening on the ground is limited due to the paucity of data. It is all well and good for the Government to rattle off figures in the hundreds of millions dispensed on social support grants, but they mean nothing for the people who are reduced to begging for food.
It should surprise no one that merchants are reporting, at best, mediocre sales this Christmas. The general assumption was that this being the first Christmas since 2019 to be celebrated without the inhibitions of Covid-19 regulations, the public would have been back to its peak shopping habits. That hasn’t happened. Even if today and tomorrow were to be bumper days for last-minute shopping, it would not make up for the lacklustre performance of the retail sector.
Because there is no data to crunch, we can guess but cannot state for a fact that the public’s lukewarm response to Christmas sales and specials is evidence of the economic impact of Covid-19. Perhaps we are underestimating the extent to which families have been affected by the loss of breadwinners, the collapse of businesses, especially the cottage and micro businesses that people operate on the side to supplement their income and which blunt the impact of rising inflation.
We also have no data to show how many people are affected by what’s known as “long Covid”. Despite having recovered, many are left with lingering Covid symptoms which make it very difficult for its victims to operate at the level to which they were accustomed, forcing them to cut back on income-earning opportunities.
Thousands have also experienced the double whammy of Covid followed by destructive flooding. Sewa International TT, a non-profit network of volunteers and Express Community Group of the Year 2020 for its work in assisting thousands left bereft of food, medicine and other basics during the pandemic lockdown, is among the NGOs with a first-hand feel of the current rising need for help. In an interview published in this newspaper yesterday, its president, Revan Teelucksingh, spoke of the overwhelming need not only for food, but for home repairs due to the floods.
T&T is lucky to be blessed with a generous people, but their efforts are most fruitful in working with an engaged State to make more out of less. With spreading poverty and hunger, the social support system needs to demonstrate greater dynamism.