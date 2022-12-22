Let’s rally against hunger and poverty

US$32 billion evaporates. Who is to blame? Bahamians? The US? Or 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried?

Sam’s Christmas-season date is a US Federal Court in New York, charged with conspiracy, fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance offences. Penalties could total 115 years.

Back in April, Sam sat relaxed in cargo shorts and T-shirt, chatting with business-suited Bill Clinton and Tony Blair on stage at his “Crypto Bahamas” conference.