Let the people speak

As the Regulated Industries Commission enters the homestretch in its 12-week consultations with the public on its proposed electricity rate increases, the overriding perception is one of an overwrought body chastened by public anger and even vituperation.

It would be surprising if chairman Dawn Callender and her team were blindsided by the intensity of the public’s response.

In countries the world over, rate increases for public utilities are hotly contested and often a flashpoint for public protest.

Just last month in Suriname, protesters stormed the parliament demanding the resignation of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi after the government announced a phased reduction of fuel and electricity subsidies on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund.

Here in T&T, the public consultation process provides a forum for stakeholder negotiation that, when effectively used, could both mitigate public anger and force greater institutional accountability.

That being said, major miscalculations were made that have unnecessarily inflamed the RIC consultation process.

One of the two issues that have most angered people is the fact that the RIC entered public consultations having already arrived at its recommendations for rate increases for residential, commercial and industrial clients. Perhaps the RIC considered this approach a more efficient method for moving the process along but that decision merely sowed distrust among many who believed that it had already made up its mind and that the consultations were therefore a sham designed to tick a box. The result is that the RIC is now on the back foot with chairman Callender having to repeatedly assure participants that their views are being taken seriously.

This error could end up being costly if the RIC, having created the problem, decides to appease public opinion not because of the facts but because it is the easier to do.

Perhaps in hindsight the RIC would agree that, notwithstanding the painstaking nature of multiple rounds of consultation, it would have been far more productive to have held a first round of consultations with all stakeholders before arriving at its rate recommendations. While a second round of public consultations to discuss its rate proposals would have been no guarantee of public buy-in, the RIC would have enjoyed some benefit of the doubt from a sceptical public.

The other miscalculation has been the approach of the Opposition United National Congress to the consultations which rose to heights of ridiculousness when the RIC team rolled into Chaguanas last week.

What should have been a valued opportunity for the citizens of Chaguanas and its environs to have their say was reduced to pure pappyshow. It was an utter disservice to the public, especially those who would have wanted to engage the RIC on an issue of great importance to them.

Perhaps a lesson has since been learnt.

On Saturday, the UNC MPs who attended the consultation in San Fernando offered far better representation of their constituents. With two weeks of consultation left, we urge the UNC to allow members of the public the space to have their say.

Electricity rates are far too important an issue for the public to be sidelined by distracting political theatrics.

