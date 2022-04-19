Level the playing field

When Caricom leaders meet today with United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters in Barbados, they must use every card available for pushing for a financial system that is more equitable, understanding and accommodating to the needs of the region.
As chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial Services, this is the message that Congresswoman Waters should carry back home.
Caricom is not without leverage. Yesterday’s meeting between Caricom leaders and US Senator Chris Dodd, Special Adviser to the US President for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June, is sure to have featured some seriously challenging issues for which the US needs the region’s support. Caricom should therefore not hesitate to negotiate in its interest.
Money laundering and terrorism financing have dramatically changed the banking sector in ways that make banking far less people-friendly than many remember. New regimes of regulations introduced after the terrorist attack on the United States in 2001 and the 2008-2009 global economic meltdown are having repercussions throughout the global banking sector, especially in the so-called developing world, where the threat of de-risking has dealt punishing blows which are being felt right down to the customer. Faced with stringent compliance conditions for retaining their correspondent relationship with foreign banks, the banking sector has grown even more conservative and risk-averse. Among the most common complaints is the difficulty of setting up an ordinary bank account, something that was once within the reach of anyone with a few dollars to save.
Last September, in an attempt to resolve this problem, the Central Bank issued a set of new guidelines to commercial banks, urging them to adopt a less restrictive policy for low-income earners. To what extent commercial banks have embraced the guidelines is unknown.
For years the developing world has been chafing against the US compliance rules which are designed to combat tax evasion, money laundering and terrorism financing. The banks complain that the new rules have significantly increased their cost of doing business, complicated transactions with foreign banks, and placed them in the perilous position of being de-risked by US and European banks whose threat to withdraw correspondent banking services would cut them off from the global finance and trading systems with severe consequences to national economies. The average customer feels the pinch of this new financial landscape when more stringent requirements are imposed on them in making wire transfers, paying bills and receiving money, among other things.
Addressing the inaugural business summit of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) in 2019, Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, spoke out on the impact of de-risking on the region’s banking sector, where foreign banks had begun selling their assets in the region “because the Canadian banks don’t believe that they are large enough to matter for them to take the time to put systems in place”.
With the global financial system now undergoing new and potentially dramatic changes, the Caribbean should lose no time in demanding a more level playing field.