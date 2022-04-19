Level the playing field

Daily Express Editorial

When Caricom leaders meet today with United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters in Barbados, they must use every card available for pushing for a ­financial ­system that is more equitable, understanding and ­accommodating to the needs of the region.

As chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial ­Services, this is the message that Congresswoman Waters should carry back home.

Caricom is not without leverage. Yesterday’s meeting between Caricom leaders and US Senator Chris Dodd, Special Adviser to the US President for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June, is sure to have featured some seriously challenging issues for which the US needs the region’s support. Caricom should therefore not hesitate to negotiate in its interest.

Money laundering and terrorism financing have dramatically changed the banking sector in ways that make banking far less people-friendly than many remember. New regimes of regulations introduced after the terrorist attack on the United States in 2001 and the 2008-2009 global economic meltdown are having repercussions throughout the global banking sector, especially in the so-called developing world, where the threat of de-risking has dealt punishing blows which are being felt right down to the customer. Faced with stringent compliance conditions for retaining their ­correspondent relationship with foreign banks, the banking sector has grown even more conservative and risk-averse. Among the most common complaints is the difficulty of setting up an ordinary bank account, something that was once within the reach of anyone with a few dollars to save.

Last September, in an attempt to resolve this problem, the Central Bank issued a set of new guidelines to commercial banks, ­urging them to adopt a less restrictive policy for low-income earners. To what extent commercial banks have embraced the guidelines is unknown.

For years the developing world has been chafing against the US compliance rules which are designed to combat tax evasion, money laundering and terrorism financing. The banks complain that the new rules have significantly increased their cost of doing business, complicated transactions with foreign banks, and placed them in the perilous position of being de-risked by US and European banks whose threat to withdraw correspondent banking services would cut them off from the global finance and trading systems with ­severe consequences to national economies. The average customer feels the pinch of this new financial landscape when more stringent requirements are imposed on them in making wire transfers, paying bills and receiving money, among other things.

Addressing the inaugural business summit of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) in 2019, Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, spoke out on the impact of de-risking on the region’s banking sector, where foreign banks had begun selling their assets in the region “because the Canadian banks don’t ­believe that they are large enough to matter for them to take the time to put systems in place”.

With the global financial system now undergoing new and ­potentially dramatic changes, the Caribbean should lose no time in demanding a more level playing field.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Level the playing field

Level the playing field

When Caricom leaders meet today with United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters in Barbados, they must use every card available for pushing for a ­financial ­system that is more equitable, understanding and ­accommodating to the needs of the region.

As chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial ­Services, this is the message that Congresswoman Waters should carry back home.

Enal Gobin and Felix Dean

Enal Gobin and Felix Dean

THE matter last week involving the freeing of Enal Gobin naturally invites refreshed visitation of the one involving Felix Dean.

In the High Court on April 11, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that Mr Gobin be set free from a charge of manslaughter. He had been on remand for murder since December 2013, but when this matter came up for hearing again sometime last month, he entered a guilty plea on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Help schoolkids stay Covid-safe

As schools continue to reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic, health and safety rules may be hard for children to follow. Wearing a mask all day and social distancing will be difficult, and a bit out of the ordinary.

I would like to share some ideas that may help parents, children and school staff, including teachers, to adapt to the new rules and regulations. According to understood.org, the wearing of masks, among other new rules, would be challenging for children. Wearing face masks is tough for some of them, even in short bursts.

Say no to gas rise

Some three years ago, PM Dr Keith Rowley took the calculated decision to mothball the Petrotrin refinery. I heard the chairman of the Petrotrin board Mr Wilfred Espinet say that he had not agreed to the shutting-down of the Petrotrin refinery. I also heard that the board itself had not agreed to closure. I heard this at a trial at the Industrial Court in November 2018, at which Justice Deborah Thomas-Felix, in conceding to a ruling by the superior High Court, lifted a stay on Government’s bid to terminate Petrotrin workers.

Credibility problem

Chairman of the Water and ­Sewerage Authority (WASA) Ravindra Nanga recently told a Joint Select Committee that WASA has become so serious over water leaks that the WASA board even sends some of its members to actually do on-the-spot inspections of such outstanding leaks. Sounds quite dutiful but, in reality, doesn’t seem so.

Fondly remembering Frankie

A tacit tone of sadness still resonates within us one year later. We, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, remember the late Franklin Khan, a political trailblazer, and son of the soil. He has left an unexplainable void.

More so, the very mention of the name “Franklin Khan” is synonymous with alacrity, sanguinity, sagacity and service with a smile.