Listen to the people

AS the minister on the frontline of fiery public protests over bad roads and collapsed bridges, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan is clearly feeling the heat. With heavy rainfall and flooding adding to the problem of aged and badly maintained infrastructure, almost every community is up in arms against him, demanding immediate relief from dangerously cavernous potholes, roadside landslips and damaged bridges.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Minister Sinanan smartly chose not to take issue with an angry public, but to instead acknowledge the validity of its complaints. He made it known that his ministry was doing as much as it could within the constraints of its budget allocation from the Ministry of Finance. The implied suggestion was that the Works Ministry requires a major infusion of cash to fix the problems affecting communities from Cedros to Toco.
The citizens reduced to blocking roads and setting fires just to get the Government’s attention expect the Government to recognise their plight and to do something about the problems that are threatening lives and homes, damaging vehicles, cutting off access and generally disrupting life, without relief. Perhaps Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Minister of Finance should schedule a road tour across our islands to get a direct appreciation of what the citizenry is dealing with on a day-to-day basis. The Government should know from history that it doesn’t take much to inflame any population that feels its back is against the wall and that its voice does not count in the corridors of power.
Thirty-two years ago today, on July 27, 1990, Trinidad and Tobago learned this lesson the hard way for yet another time when a misguided group filled with self-delusions of authority and power rode a cresting wave of public protest straight into our Parliament, landing a dagger in the heart of our still fledgling democracy. It is always a mistake for leaders to choose wilful blindness and deafness when the people are begging to be heard.
If the problem of dealing with the nation’s collapsing road infrastructure is money, as Minister Sinanan has emphatically stated, then as far as the public is concerned the obvious solution is an urgent infusion of funds to finance a nationwide road-repair programme before the next rainfall creates even more havoc.
Given his previous retorts to public demands for more and better of anything, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley may once again take the position that the windfall revenue from currently high oil and gas prices cannot meet every demand—which is true. However, the problem with that position is that the public has little to no idea about which of the multitude of the demands the Government is willing to spend money on, and how it chooses them.
After 60 years of Independence the population is well past the stage of accepting the paternalism of any government that believes it knows better than the people about what’s good for them. In the face of mounting demands, the Government must choose transparency of information and be willing to account for every dollar spent.