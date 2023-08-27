Living off the begging bowl

Daily-Express-Editorial

THE explosion of beggars and homeless people in public places across the country tells a very different story about the state of the economy from that presented by Government officials.

Along the highways and by-ways, in mall carparks, outside supermarkets and banks and indeed anywhere that the compassionate might be persuaded to open their wallets, people down on their luck are congregating in increasing numbers.

Among them are mothers with children in tow, the elderly, the disabled and the young and seemingly able-bodied, including Venezuelan migrants. The consistency with which many turn up at the same locations on a daily basis indicates that for them, begging has become a full-time occupation, main source of income and a social activity better than whatever it is they return to at day’s end.

Among the general public there has always been a mix of compassion and skepticism about beggars. For the skeptics, begging is the choice of people who see no indignity in depending on the kindness of strangers as an easier way to get cash instead of getting a job, any job.

However, with salaried and business people feeling the pinch of higher prices and lower income, beggars seem to be getting the benefit of public empathy, including from people who know themselves to be one pay cheque away from also having to depend on the generosity of others.

However, as with crime, the more people turn to begging, the more normalised and acceptable it becomes as a solution to their woes.

For this reason, we urge the authorities to pay attention to the phenomenon and act now before it gets even more out of hand as has already happened with crime.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the Ministry of Labour and the Children’s Authority must get involved. The expanding population of people resorting to begging and living on the streets and in public parks raises questions about the adequacy and/or efficiency of the $5.4 billion budget allocation to the Ministry of Social Development for this year. The phenomenon of increased begging and homelessness must be reviewed to determine whether the problem is related to insufficient expenditure on the nation’s social safety net or poor management of the public funds, including wastage and theft.

This issue must be addressed before it gets worse, especially since poverty is a significant push factor in crime.

We do not know how the Minister of Finance and his team arrive at their decisions regarding the division of the national revenue pie among the various ministries. However, as a critical tool for dealing with major policy challenges, the national budget is most effective when based on an accurate and meaningful grasp of the challenge. In this case, clear-eyed, factual information is required on unemployment and poverty levels which, in turn, demand a willingness to challenge the validity of existing data categories. Greater insight is also needed into what’s happening with families, especially women.

The combination of increased begging and crime is a slippery slope that T&T should be anxious to get off.

SO, it real hot. Previously I would only use my bedroom ceiling fan in the daytime. Living in a partial valley meant it was slightly colder at nights, so no need for any extra breeze.

Last year that escalated to one fan at nights. This year it has gone all over the shop. I now must have both ceiling fans on, in addition to a stand-alone tower fan. And this is for night-time. I am resisting going to air conditioning, but I am sure that would be the result next year with these exponential temperature increases.

Enill’s laughable declaration

A side effect of ingesting balisier juice is that it makes you say really unconscionably stupid things, that no one believes.

So it has to be a case of sheer stupidity to hear T&T’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Conrad Enill, a failed and rejected PNMite, saying there is no shortage of foreign exchange in this country. How this may have made Guyanese people laugh at us.

Who will stand up for our abused women?

A recent viral video of a woman being beaten in a Range Rover reminded me of the many women in our society who are helpless in a country that seems to care very little about our female population.

I remember not too long ago, one morning my ex-secretary came to work battered and bruised. She reported her assault to the police and followed all the instructions to get the required medical reports.

A well-deserved steups

I, for one, want to register my full support and endorsement of Stuart Young’s “steups” in response to a question from a reporter about a gun he admitted to donating to the police.

The audacity of this reporter to think that Young needed to clarify particulars on such a “petty” issue, like why he gave back this gun and why it was allegedly to a specific unit of the TTPS, is beyond me.

Migrant possibilities and impossibilities

The recent deportation of 98 Venezuelan migrants after a legal battle with the Government left mixed feelings in Trinidad and Tobago.

I highly doubt anyone was convinced the Government was finally taking firm action on an issue that has been screaming for attention for several years now.