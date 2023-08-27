Living off the begging bowl

SO, it real hot. Previously I would only use my bedroom ceiling fan in the daytime. Living in a partial valley meant it was slightly colder at nights, so no need for any extra breeze.

Last year that escalated to one fan at nights. This year it has gone all over the shop. I now must have both ceiling fans on, in addition to a stand-alone tower fan. And this is for night-time. I am resisting going to air conditioning, but I am sure that would be the result next year with these exponential temperature increases.