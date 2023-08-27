Living off the begging bowl

THE explosion of beggars and homeless people in public places across the country tells a very different story about the state of the economy from that presented by Government officials.
Along the highways and by-ways, in mall carparks, outside supermarkets and banks and indeed anywhere that the compassionate might be persuaded to open their wallets, people down on their luck are congregating in increasing numbers.
Among them are mothers with children in tow, the elderly, the disabled and the young and seemingly able-bodied, including Venezuelan migrants. The consistency with which many turn up at the same locations on a daily basis indicates that for them, begging has become a full-time occupation, main source of income and a social activity better than whatever it is they return to at day’s end.
Among the general public there has always been a mix of compassion and skepticism about beggars. For the skeptics, begging is the choice of people who see no indignity in depending on the kindness of strangers as an easier way to get cash instead of getting a job, any job.
However, with salaried and business people feeling the pinch of higher prices and lower income, beggars seem to be getting the benefit of public empathy, including from people who know themselves to be one pay cheque away from also having to depend on the generosity of others.
However, as with crime, the more people turn to begging, the more normalised and acceptable it becomes as a solution to their woes.
For this reason, we urge the authorities to pay attention to the phenomenon and act now before it gets even more out of hand as has already happened with crime.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the Ministry of Labour and the Children’s Authority must get involved. The expanding population of people resorting to begging and living on the streets and in public parks raises questions about the adequacy and/or efficiency of the $5.4 billion budget allocation to the Ministry of Social Development for this year. The phenomenon of increased begging and homelessness must be reviewed to determine whether the problem is related to insufficient expenditure on the nation’s social safety net or poor management of the public funds, including wastage and theft.
This issue must be addressed before it gets worse, especially since poverty is a significant push factor in crime.
We do not know how the Minister of Finance and his team arrive at their decisions regarding the division of the national revenue pie among the various ministries. However, as a critical tool for dealing with major policy challenges, the national budget is most effective when based on an accurate and meaningful grasp of the challenge. In this case, clear-eyed, factual information is required on unemployment and poverty levels which, in turn, demand a willingness to challenge the validity of existing data categories. Greater insight is also needed into what’s happening with families, especially women.
The combination of increased begging and crime is a slippery slope that T&T should be anxious to get off.