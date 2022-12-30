Long live King Pelé

Saturday Express Editorial

He was known simply as Pelé. A single name emblazoned across the football sky that inspired legions of little boys and girls to dream of the possibility of greatness.

The legend of Pelé is not merely about the Brazilian’s awe-inspiring exploits on the football field, as great as they are, but about how a child born into abject poverty rose to global grandeur, dazzling the world with his magical feet, and broke race barriers to help liberate a people. As incredible as they are, football statistics alone cannot capture the full measure of Pelé’s greatness.

As the story goes, Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, began playing football with a grapefruit or a sock stuffed with newspaper and tied with a string. None of this was unusual for a child born into poverty, where resourcefulness is a survival skill. What was unique was the genius of the boy who at age 15 already held the promise of becoming “the greatest footballer in the world”, to quote Waldemar de Brito, the coach credited with discovering Pelé.

His phenomenal rise captured the world’s imagination, ­although nowhere moreso than in the colonised world where he was the source of life-changing inspiration. So intense was the public’s adoration of Pelé in Brazil that at age 21, the government declared him an “official national treasure” to prevent him from being transferred out of the country where the world’s wealthiest football clubs were vying for him.

Pelé fever spread far and wide, including to Trinidad and Tobago, whose love affair with Pelé is, to this day, the source of enduring support for Brazil in every World Cup.

His emergence at the 1958 World Cup sealed his status as the first black global sporting superstar, the significance of which was earth-shaking in a world where Africans in the New World were struggling to emerge from the legacy of enslavement.

Here in T&T, the entire country was a Pelé fan club whose taut emotions exploded at the Queen’s Park Oval on September 5, 1972. On that day, an estimated 40,000 people packed the Oval to see the great Pelé and his team, Santos, play against the national team.

What followed was a melee in which one person died and scores were injured after an impatient crowd, angered by a 45-minute delay to the start of the match, began pelting bottles. The incident turned into a stampede when the police responded with tear gas. Eventually, Pelé and his team turned up. The match was stopped at 58 minutes following a goal by Pelé.

Later, as he prepared to board a flight at Piarco, Pelé ­pleaded for sympathy for the rioters, saying, “Don’t be hard on the ­people. This sort of thing happens everywhere. It’s universal.” The team’s late arrival at the Oval, he explained, was due to a delayed departure of their flight from Brazil, and missing gear on arrival in Trinidad.

Pelé’s greatness cannot be measured by goals alone, but by how his goals changed the world.

Like Muhammad Ali, Sir Garry Sobers and a handful of ­iconic personalities, Pelé broke down barriers that helped to set us free.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Simple, seldom and sad

Simple, seldom and sad

Of all the festive days in our calendar—and we have so many—the only one that has genuine significance for me is Old Year’s Day. Nothing to do with the expectations and hopes that accompany heralding a new year. I believe that every day is just 24 hours apart from another, and what we make of it is up to us: to either endow it with texture and beauty or bitterly wash it down the drain in the backyard.

Long live King Pelé

Long live King Pelé

He was known simply as Pelé. A single name emblazoned across the football sky that inspired legions of little boys and girls to dream of the possibility of greatness.

The legend of Pelé is not merely about the Brazilian’s awe-inspiring exploits on the football field, as great as they are, but about how a child born into abject poverty rose to global grandeur, dazzling the world with his magical feet, and broke race barriers to help liberate a people. As incredible as they are, football statistics alone cannot capture the full measure of Pelé’s greatness.

More than football

More than football

I know, the World Cup, just like the Christmas season, has come and gone. But as I mentioned last week, in the first of this two-part column, what I’m writing about is more than football. Qatar and Morocco used football to make subliminal geopolitical statements about their position in the world. This week, I take a broader view of two other key talking points that came out of the 2022 World Cup.

Torture for victims; police no help

Have you ever watched infants crying because they could not sleep, seeing their hands covering their ears in a futile attempt to block out the sound?

Have you ever had to work from home or have your children’s education be disrupted during the pandemic because the neighbour’s business right next-door to yours blasts music from his outdoor speakers from opening to closing time?

Silence on a noisy problem

This year draws to an inexorable end and with it the phenomenon of the indiscriminate and illegal use of fireworks throughout the nation. It was only last August, on the eve of a fireworks display on Independence night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, that we read of the concerns of close proximity expressed by an official from the Emperor Valley Zoo.

Building community not about momentary pleasure

“The product that we sell, fireworks, forces you to look up. Through our business, we see it as a vehicle to get people to look up, to be positive and optimistic, it’s not just a physical product that we sell, it’s about an intangible, an emotion, it’s about bringing communities together, says Mr Abraham, managing director of ­FireOne, in Wednesday’s Guardian newspaper.