Long live King Pelé

He was known simply as Pelé. A single name emblazoned across the football sky that inspired legions of little boys and girls to dream of the possibility of greatness.

The legend of Pelé is not merely about the Brazilian’s awe-inspiring exploits on the football field, as great as they are, but about how a child born into abject poverty rose to global grandeur, dazzling the world with his magical feet, and broke race barriers to help liberate a people. As incredible as they are, football statistics alone cannot capture the full measure of Pelé’s greatness.