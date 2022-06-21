Losing the fight

To say that the murder toll is now roughly on par with pre-pandemic levels is no reason for either satisfaction or self-congratulation but cause for shame.
Presented with the rare opportunity of a six-month state of emergency and a 16-month shutdown of national borders, the entire national security apparatus failed to set the country on a post-pandemic path to greater safety and security. The chance to root out gangs, disrupt the gun trade, break up criminal networks, strengthen the detection rate, build prosecutable cases and address pressure points that trigger violence in the home and on the streets went abegging.
Within less than a year after re-opening its borders Trinidad and Tobago is right back to where it was when borders closed on March 23, 2020. If there was one area which T&T desperately needed to transition to a new normal it was personal security. Instead, the daily killings describe a country speeding down the highway of overwhelming crime.
While Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob says the police service takes no “solace” in the increase in murders, he seems to believe that his counter-strategies will work and that the public should not judge the TTPS’ performance by murder statistics alone. However, since the details of his strategy are unknown to the public, the only basis for judging performance are available figures and the public’s own sense of security, neither of which inspires public confidence.
Having failed to break the back of crime during the lockdown period, T&T faces a resurgent and more virulent gang world whose character has been altered by the death of some gang leaders, new entrants to the underworld including recent immigrants, and youngsters with none of the usual loyalties that upheld the pre-pandemic gangster order.
An additional factor to be considered is the pandemic effect on the national psyche. There is a freneticism in the air that is interpreted by many as the Trini way of cutting loose after roughly two years of Covid strictures.
They may have a point. However, the Covid impact goes much further than the regulatory restrictions that deprived people of the joys of socialising and moving about.
Covid is also about loss and grief which raises the question of whether the gusto playing out in fete after fete is not also an affirmation of life and a determination to live in the moment.
The pandemic is not the only unnerving and destabilising factor at play. Beyond T&T’s borders the world itself is in a state of such uncertainty and flux that, almost overnight, the assumptions by which people have routinely planned their lives for decades no longer apply. We need to hear more from our social scientists about the impact of living in a world of chaos when, from one day to the next, for example, the price of flour can jump by 28-33 per cent.
T&T needs all the resources it can muster for navigating this world of uncertainty and instability which could quickly become an even more fertile ground for crime.