With her wrapped head, flowing gowns and towering presence, calypsonian Singing Sandra commanded our attention to issues many would rather not see. Her classic “Sexy Employers,” better known as “Die With My Dignity,” became an instant feminist anthem against sexual harassment in the workplace.
She channelled “Voices from the Ghetto” on calypso’s biggest stage with a rawness and authenticity that could only be communicated by one who knew. Amidst daily murders of young men in Laventille where she was born, she urged the community to “beat a different drum… come let we turn it around” declaring herself “fed up singing dead songs, dead hymns for your sons…”
Singing Sandra, born Sandra Des Vignes, the only woman to have twice claimed the Calypso Monarch crown, performed from a place of deep spirituality. Interviewed for Morvant Love magazine four years ago, she spoke as a woman on a divine mission. “Calypso for me is not what it is for everybody else. Calypso for me is an ordination. I am Spiritual Baptist and a practising Orisa and I allow God to choose my path for me.…. My gift from God is to go out there and preach the Gospel through kaiso and by extension to defend and highlight the lesser people who don’t have a voice...”
Although calypso carried her the world over, Singing Sandra never left Morvant where she had grown up and was revered as “Mother”. It was there that she honed her talent for singing with the Best Village group, “Lower Morvant Way of Life”, first playing King Kong in a tribute to the Mighty Sparrow. Best Village was a nurturing ground that polished her talent and gave her the confidence to command a stage, winning three successive awards for Best Actress and awards for Best Female Chantuelle and Best Calypsonian.
Like many youngsters, she also found a national stage on Scouting for Talent hosted by the late, legendary Holly Betaudier. At age 27, she got her break into professional calypso from Dr Zhivago who handed her two songs he felt should be performed by a woman, “Pan For Independence” and “The Raper Man Comin’”. From there she rose into a whole new orbit when she was recruited to the Mighty Sparrow’s Original Young Brigade tent. In the tradition of women in calypso, Singing Sandra railed against the sexual politics and gender discrimination she saw, including in the world of calypso. With the United Sisters, she demanded to know “Why Can’t A Woman Win A Road March” (1992) and was outraged when their massive hit, “Whoa Donkey,” went under to Superblue’s“Bacchanal Time” in 1993.
The marvel of Singing Sandra was how she beat the odds of the hand that life had dealt her. Grinding poverty and limited schooling were no match for the confidence of a girl surrounded by the love and support of her family and community. In the same interview with Morvant Love magazine, she was unequivocal about her work and worth: “When I die I know my name will live on and I will always be made reference to.”
May she rest in peace.