Since the reading of the 2023 budget, Government MPs have been scrambling over one another in a race to the depths of insensitivity. In quick succession, the public has been at the receiving end of bouff, condescension, derision, sarcasm and general insulting of their intelligence from a parade of MPs beginning with Shamfa Cudjoe and continuing to Keith Scotland, Marvin Gonzales, Lisa Morris-Julian, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and, the latest, Faris Al-Rawi.
The fact that none was deterred by the waves of public outrage suggests they’re all in an echo chamber where these attitudes are being reinforced by repetition.
We hardly know where to begin with MP Lisa Morris-Julian, who yesterday proved herself fully unfit for the office of Minister in the Ministry of Education with a social media post that all but called parents stupid, saying they’re “big and have sense” and could make sensible decisions for themselves instead of messaging her at 4 a.m.
Completely passing over her head was the fact that while she was warm and asleep in her bed, many parents were already up at 4 a.m. operating in the literal and metaphorical dark over whether their children were expected at school since her ministry had issued no advisory. Also lost on Morris-Julian was the fact that the ministry’s dithering and eventual late call in closing schools for the day not only affected parents and pupils, but teachers and all the auxiliary services, including the school feeding programme where preparations for thousands of meals would have been well advanced by 7.15 a.m.
We emphasise the point about teachers because of the current industrial relations environment in which teachers are under a legal injunction until November 24 to be present at work. For teachers, being big and having sense would have meant recognising their legally defined position as essential workers who are required to be at work unless otherwise advised by the ministry.
We truly hope the ministry’s hesitation to act on a timely basis had nothing to do with its ongoing labour dispute with teachers.
Yesterday, in the aftermath of public roasting, a new line of defence emerged from Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi, both of whom suggested the weather status did not warrant more aggressive action. According to Gadsby-Dolly, yellow-level adverse weather alerts are common in the rainy season and do not “constitute sufficient cause to close schools nationwide”.
Al-Rawi, in turn, emphasised the weather system was “not a storm...not a tropical depression”, but “an organisation of clouds”.
This view might hold in functional countries where a routine downpour doesn’t create floods, disrupt public activity and create general chaos. As proven this week, however, in T&T, a mere “organisation of clouds” can lead to possible loss of life, widespread destruction of property and crops, severe disruption of the water supply, closure of health services, flooding of hospitals...need we go on?
The entire Government needs to take their heads out of the clouds and get their feet on the ground.
The fact that none was deterred by the waves of public outrage suggests they’re all in an echo chamber where these attitudes are being reinforced by repetition.
We hardly know where to begin with MP Lisa Morris-Julian, who yesterday proved herself fully unfit for the office of Minister in the Ministry of Education with a social media post that all but called parents stupid, saying they’re “big and have sense” and could make sensible decisions for themselves instead of messaging her at 4 a.m.
Completely passing over her head was the fact that while she was warm and asleep in her bed, many parents were already up at 4 a.m. operating in the literal and metaphorical dark over whether their children were expected at school since her ministry had issued no advisory. Also lost on Morris-Julian was the fact that the ministry’s dithering and eventual late call in closing schools for the day not only affected parents and pupils, but teachers and all the auxiliary services, including the school feeding programme where preparations for thousands of meals would have been well advanced by 7.15 a.m.
We emphasise the point about teachers because of the current industrial relations environment in which teachers are under a legal injunction until November 24 to be present at work. For teachers, being big and having sense would have meant recognising their legally defined position as essential workers who are required to be at work unless otherwise advised by the ministry.
We truly hope the ministry’s hesitation to act on a timely basis had nothing to do with its ongoing labour dispute with teachers.
Yesterday, in the aftermath of public roasting, a new line of defence emerged from Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi, both of whom suggested the weather status did not warrant more aggressive action. According to Gadsby-Dolly, yellow-level adverse weather alerts are common in the rainy season and do not “constitute sufficient cause to close schools nationwide”.
Al-Rawi, in turn, emphasised the weather system was “not a storm...not a tropical depression”, but “an organisation of clouds”.
This view might hold in functional countries where a routine downpour doesn’t create floods, disrupt public activity and create general chaos. As proven this week, however, in T&T, a mere “organisation of clouds” can lead to possible loss of life, widespread destruction of property and crops, severe disruption of the water supply, closure of health services, flooding of hospitals...need we go on?
The entire Government needs to take their heads out of the clouds and get their feet on the ground.