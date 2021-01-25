Maduro’s aggression

On the heels of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowing to reconquer and establish a new territory in Guyana’s Essequibo region, comes news that a Venezuelan navy vessel detained two vessels that were fishing in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone.
It is a disturbing development in the latest dispute in the border conflict between the two South American nations and further complicates the situation, an added aggravation upon an already troubling turn of events in this building conflict between neighbouring countries.
According to the Guyanese government, the Venezuelan vessel was illegally manoeuvring within Guyana’s EEZ and Contiguous Zone when it intercepted, boarded and commandeered the Guyanese fishing vessels.
“Guyana condemns in the strongest possible terms this wanton act of aggression by the Venezuelan armed forces against Guyana and Guyanese citizens,” the Guyana Foreign Ministry said.
In a statement following a meeting two weeks ago, dubbed as its 13th Special Emergency Meeting, Caricom Heads of Government said they were “deeply disappointed and concerned” by the latest declaration from the President of Venezuela in the matter involving the territorial dispute with Guyana.
The leaders expressed their dismay over the announcement by the Venezuelan president for the establishment of a new territory in the Essequibo region, over which it has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Guyana. This matter arises from an arbitration dating back to 1899, in which it was established that the territory in question belongs to Guyana.
The statement from the meeting on January 13 said the regional unity grouping “firmly repudiates any acts of aggression against Guyana” in this matter. It said the meeting also “reiterated in the strongest possible terms, its firm and unwavering support” for the maintenance and preservation of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This is a declaration of war, now that the matter is listed for hearing before the International Court of Justice, (ICJ) with case management proceedings set to take place later this year.
After decades of on again, off again attempts to settle the matter amicably, including implementation of what was called the “Port of Spain Protocol,” the Government in Guyana moved in 2018 for juridical settlement, and the ICJ was determined as competent to hear and pronounce on its merits.
This is an issue over which there is no debate between the government and opposition in Guyana, since it was the former administration, led by then president David Granger, which took the matter to the ICJ. But the government in Caracas, argued unsuccessfully against this move, with Maduro claiming in a letter to the UN Secretary General, that he had the ability to “revive dialogue” on the issue. In the face of such unnecessary and potentially damaging rhetoric coming from the Venezuelan president on this issue, it seems that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is perhaps in the best position to help in calming the waters here.
As the current chairman of Caricom, Dr Rowley endorses the statement put out on the matter from the meeting two weeks ago. And building on the excellent relations his administration maintains with that of the leadership of the Bolivarian Republic, he is supremely well placed to act in the interest of peace and civility on both matters.
It would indeed turn out to be surprising, if in fact the T&T Prime Minister has not already sought to reach across the channel on the issue. The imperative for wise counsel looms large here and now.