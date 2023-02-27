As we enter the third month of the year, there is little sign of the massive road repair and land stabilisation programme that was promised by the Government for 2023.
Given the devastating impact of last year’s extreme rainfall on the nation’s physical infrastructure the public expected that no time would be lost in maximising every day of the dry season for a full roll out of the planned rehabilitation programme before the rainy season arrives.
On Sunday, this newspaper reported the intense anxiety among residents of Seascape Apartments in Cocorite who are living with the fear of a landslide crashing down on them. That landslide occurred three months ago, forcing some residents to relocate. Others still in risky occupation are monitoring the threat posed above their heads and fear the worst happening before help reaches them.
Given the urgency of this case, the lack of response to the residents’ plight by the MP, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, and the Port of Spain City Corporation is incomprehensible. This is a tragedy waiting to happen and it is not the only one, judging from the number of landslips and landslides that occurred in the second half of the 2022 rainy season.
We acknowledge that both ministries have been tackling certain critical projects. In Golden Grove, Arouca, for example, the Bailey bridge that was installed as a temporary fix after the permanent bridge collapsed in heavy rainfall in October 2020, was finally replaced by a new $12.2 million bridge earlier this month. This bridge is one of 42 out of the 92 bridges identified for reconstruction and repair. That leaves 50 more bridges to go.
In making his contribution to the 2022-23 budget debate, Minister Sinanan announced plans for an immediate spot-patching programme in which small contractors would provide labour and equipment with the ministry supplying hot mix asphalt concrete. It is not clear whether this programme has yet got off the ground but based on the ongoing reports of unaddressed potholes it is operating with minimal impact, if at all.
Frankly, with the budget allocation of $450 million for the repair of secondary roads, a lot more activity in communities across the county was expected. By now the public would have expected to see the promised “aggressive” road and infrastructure repair activity which would not only mitigate the risk of further damage and destruction in the coming rainy season but provide jobs for a large catchment of the population working in construction, from engineers to labourers. Indeed, the Government’s post-Covid Roadmap to Recovery identified construction as the key sector for revving up the lethargic economy.
The two ministries that are leading this programme, Works and Rural Development, could alleviate the public’s ongoing frustration over broken bridges, collapsed roadways and potholes if they were to outline their repair schedule for the next few months. This would help to allay some of the anxieties in communities in south Trinidad, in particular, which took the brunt of flooding and damage last year.