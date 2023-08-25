Make heat response a hot topic

Saturday Express Editorial

We ought not to have to say it.

This deep into the annual hot-weather period of ­record-setting heat—perceptible to all and sundry—and with unprecedented heat expected to persist into October, and acknowledging the climate change science that temperatures will only get higher and for longer spells, surely it is time for a co-ordinated national response.

Yesterday, temperatures soared yet again in the August month, surpassing the highs recorded on August 7 and 24. By midday yesterday, the heat had already risen to 34.4 degrees Celsius at Piarco.

The heat index—a combination of air temperature and relative humidity—determines how hot it actually feels, regardless of what the thermometer says. For much of the year thus far, whether ­indoors or outdoors, people have been experiencing the effects of minimal winds and scorching sun, with little relief from the ­occasional light showers or brief thunder-showers predicted by the T&T Meteorological Service.

Those living and/or working in Port of Spain, San Fernando, Chaguanas, Scarborough and other built-up areas have been feeling the added stifling associated with the Urban Heat Island ­Effect, even higher temperatures generated by dark surfaces such as pavements and roads, that absorb more solar radiation.

While the Met Office is yet to declare a heat wave (five or more consecutive days of 34+ degrees Celsius temperatures), that is ­academic given the mind-numbing heat and humidity.

There is the macro context of climate chaos and there is the micro reality of how climate change manifests in specific locations at different times of the year. Here, torrents in the wet season and scorching days in the dry are predictable. As with flooding, the country is witnessing a general lack of prepared attention to the oppressive heat.

There is still time for the various line ministries and agencies to step up to their responsibilities. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Ministry of Health is expected to be in the forefront with ­regular, informed public health advisories on heat-related risks, some of which can prove fatal, especially among the elderly, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and children.

Public health advice on heat-related risks would point attention to those many workers whose jobs necessitate greater exposure to heat, like workers in kitchens, construction sites and warehouses. Public information campaigns to increase awareness of heat harm; training first responders to react; the impact of extreme heat on patients in public hospital wards that are without air-conditioning; and the impact of the heat on schoolchildren and staff in classrooms that are not adequately cooled are some serious matters that would be addressed with a co-ordinated ­national strategy.

When the weather changes, daily life changes. At the moment, the population is staggering through these heat spells with neither emergency response protocol nor mitigation plans that we know of.

