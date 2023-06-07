Neither public outrage nor public shaming appears to be having any impact on the incidence of unlawful actions committed by police officers against innocent citizens.
The recent case involving arms dealer Brent Thomas was an extreme example of how far outside the law police officers are allowed to go in getting at their target. However, the more common injustice is wrongful arrest, with assault and battery and even damage to property.
This is exactly what police officers did to three young brothers of Beetham Gardens five years ago and for which taxpayers must now pick up a tab of $618,000 in damages along with another $80,000 for the brothers’ legal fees.
The payment ordered by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams is quite in order given the ordeal to which Kareem, Kevin and Kern Marcelle were subjected at the hands of the police.
The experience described by Kareem, then a law student and now an attorney, is one often detailed by residents of Beetham and other communities stereotyped as criminal hotspots. The police mission that early morning seemed to be one of aggression and humiliation as they broke down three doors with a sledgehammer and dragged the youths from their beds, including a naked Kareem. Ultimately, nothing illegal was found in the house and no one was ever charged.
A notable point was Kareem’s observation that the tone of the encounter softened when the officers learned he was a law student.
Like him, we should all wonder what would have been the fate of these three youngsters if that piece of information had not become available to the officers. For as long as this newspaper has been covering the news, we have been reporting stories of residents in low-income areas complaining about the police breaking and entering homes, with or without a warrant, and using extreme force and humiliation. Especially for the poor, the presumption of innocence often does not apply. Many spend years languishing before the courts when arresting officers repeatedly fail to turn up for scheduled hearings.
This point was made emphatically in another case yesterday by Princes Town magistrate Margaret Alert when 61-year-old Shairah Ali of Barrackpore appeared virtually before her on charges of disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. Ms Ali had been arrested during a protest over bad roads by constable Nalisha Mohammed-Aziz who failed to show. Questioned about the constable’s absence, the police prosecutor told the court that the constable had to work later in the day and could not attend. The inherent ridiculousness of the explanation was not lost on the magistrate who asked, “Is this not also work?”
We will look with interest to see how this case turns out.
Completely lost on the police hierarchy and the Government is the fact that unreasonable, unjust and unlawful acts by the police are a major cause of the erosion of public trust in the police service. When police officers are found to have acted unlawfully and caused the State to pay out damages, industrial and legal action should be pursued against them for their wrong-doing.