The disappearance at sea and death of 20-year-old fisherman Kevin Jack off the beach in Erin on Sunday is a tragedy that ought not to have taken place. Except, of course, this incident throws light on the means by which many in the society must seek to make a living, and to take care of family members.
Young Mr Jack has been described by his mother as the father of two young children. She gave their ages as three, and one year old. Critically, however, the now distraught mother said her son could not swim. Fishing is what he did as a means of supporting himself and his family. He appeared to have been the apple of his mother’s eye.
The essence of the story in this sad tale is that he went out to sea in a boat with a few others, the boat somehow jerked too violently, and the 20-year-old lost his sense of balance, fell into the water and drowned.
Erin is a fishing port in one section of the south-western peninsula, mere miles from the Venezuelan coast. It is not unusual, as with many similar ports around the country, that people born and being raised in such an environment take naturally to this kind of activity as a means of deriving a livelihood.
In all too many cases, however, tragedies such as this have been happening, with a disturbing reality that ought to be a cause for pause. Highlighted here, once again, is the need for occupational safety standards in the fishing industry and for promoting swimming as a proficiency for more young people.
The anguish inherent in Sylvia Hart-Jack’s declaration when she first heard of this accident is amplified by her statement that “my son can’t swim.” While hope remains alive for this young father until further notice, his mother is fearing the worst. It may well be that she nursed such anxieties about the possibility of something like this happening, and now blames herself for not advising him against going out to sea in this manner.
It remains one of the ironies of our own condition as island people that so many of us in Trinidad and Tobago cannot swim.
Kevin Jack at 20 is much younger than many others who engage in this line of activity. There are many hundreds of others who are older and more practised at the trade, but who equally never learned to swim. This constitutes a huge national risk factor, which requires more focused attention from the relevant authorities.
Swimming lessons should be therefore programmed into the school curriculum from an early age under appropriately trained tutors.
In the fishing industry, this should become mandatory for those who will go out to sea. While the long-delayed Fisheries Act focuses on the protection of our fisheries stock and safe consumption of related products, the safety of those who go out to sea should also be prioritised.