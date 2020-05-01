Make wearing masks a must

Members of Parliament set a tone on Monday when they all turned up for the sitting of the House of Representatives sporting different versions of black face masks, as directed by the House Speaker.
They didn’t just turn up for the sitting of the House that day in full conformity with the rule as laid down and to which a few of them had previously objected, they kept them on for the entirety of the sitting, and those of them who took to the floor maintained this posture while delivering their presentations.
Such a display of responsibility and caution, in the face of the terrible headwinds being blown by this as yet untamed virus, should have lit a particular fire among citizens, many of whom still flout the entreaties on how to stay safe and to stay healthy.
Across the rest of the world, the wearing of masks in public has long become the norm, even though the highly visible President and Vice President of the United States continue to buck this tide. As the world has been cautioned incessantly for the better part of the last two months, the wearing of masks in public has been established as having two critical elements in the battle to stop the virus in its tracks. First, it helps to prevent healthy persons from possible infection, and secondly, it prevents carriers from spreading it among those with whom they come into contact. It has been widely acknowledged, and accepted, that this virus spreads easily, through close conversation, as well as through coughing and/or sneezing.
But an attitude of uncaring and indifference still pervades among members of the local population. Too many persons continue to appear in public without the protection offered by wearing masks. In too many cases, in the face of such disregard for their own health, and ultimately possibly their lives, such persons insist on wanting to hold close-range conversations with others. Too many still go about not heeding the entreaties for them to remain at the distances agreed for safe interactions in public and could be seen huddled across the country liming.
Even in the face of what has emerged as a small industry in the production of face masks, again to the credit of those enabled so to do, and others who embrace the added protections which they afford, the refusal of others remains too much of an unfathomable in your face defiance.
By itself alone, the display of compliance with the rules established in parliament on this issue should have sent a strong enough signal to the rest of the population for the recalcitrant to fall in line.
Clearly it has not, and this remains a contributor to the challenge of managing the varied costs associated with treating the effects of this pandemic.
Official efforts should therefore be strengthened to enforce what ought to be a rule about the obligation for the wearing of face masks in public and the workplace, as the country nears decision time to reopen the economy fully.