Make your voice heard

FOR 57 years, almost the entirety of its independence, Trinidad and Tobago has been on a quest to secure meaningful local government reform without much success.
The latest attempt by the Dr Keith Rowley administration is now before Parliament, having been reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.
The minority report attached to the JSC’s report on “The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill, 2020” already signals that the Opposition United National Congress will not support the bill in its current form. It has cited five grounds: 1) The creation of an Executive Council excludes the voice of the minority. 2) The United National Congress (UNC) disagrees with Property Tax being implemented at this time. 3) The Bill contains no provisions for equity in population, geographic size and allocation of resources to each Municipality; 4) The Bill reduces the protection of workers by recognised majority unions; 5)Insufficient consultation with stakeholders.
It does not require a crystal ball to predict the future of this bill. The public can expect clash and contestation and since the Bill requires a simple majority, it will eventually pass into law with the support of Government’s MPs.
If there is any force with the power to alter this cynical outlook it would be public opinion. The Local Government Reform Bill 2020 is an opportunity to be seized by the people of T&T in pursuing the dream of a more participatory democracy.
To be clear, however, this Bill does not attempt anything as radical as the redistribution of power from the central government to local government. What it offers is as much change as the Government believes it can deliver on the basis of its own votes, through legislative amendments rather than constitutional reform.
The Bill’s most substantial element of change relates to property tax which, if approved, will be collected and kept by municipal bodies and not passed to the Board of Inland Revenue as building taxes previously were. Many of the proposed amendments relate to internal re-organisation and streamlining of the management structure of municipal corporations with some transfer of authority to chief executives. Given that the property tax retained by local government bodies will be used to offset their demands on the national budget, it could be argued that this measure is not so much devolution of power as it is a case of moving the same money from one hand to the other.
If the current bill proceeds to a vote as is, it will join the queue of legislative amendments that run the gamut from mere legislative tinkering to the overhaul that produced the Municipal Corporations Act No. 21 of 1990 by the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) administration.
What is evident from this bill is the impact of the current parliamentary logjam on the Government’s agenda for change. A comparison of the Bill with the Rowley administration’s own 2016 draft policy document “Transitioning of Local Government” would show that the Bill falls short of the Administration’s vision for devolution as projected in that document shortly after it came to office.