Make your voice heard

FOR 57 years, almost the entirety of its independence, Trinidad and Tobago has been on a quest to secure meaningful local government reform without much success.

The latest attempt by the Dr Keith Rowley administration is now before Parliament, having been reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

The minority report attached to the JSC’s report on “The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill, 2020” already signals that the Opposition United National Congress will not support the bill in its current form. It has cited five grounds: 1) The creation of an Executive Council excludes the voice of the minority. 2) The United National Congress (UNC) disagrees with Property Tax being implemented at this time. 3) The Bill contains no provisions for equity in population, geographic size and allocation of resources to each Municipality; 4) The Bill reduces the protection of workers by recognised majority unions; 5)Insufficient consultation with stakeholders.

It does not require a crystal ball to predict the future of this bill. The public can expect clash and contestation and since the Bill requires a simple majority, it will eventually pass into law with the support of Government’s MPs.

If there is any force with the power to alter this cynical outlook it would be public opinion. The Local Government Reform Bill 2020 is an opportunity to be seized by the people of T&T in pursuing the dream of a more participatory democracy.

To be clear, however, this Bill does not attempt anything as radical as the redistribution of power from the central government to local government. What it offers is as much change as the Government believes it can deliver on the basis of its own votes, through legislative amendments rather than constitutional reform.

The Bill’s most substantial element of change relates to property tax which, if approved, will be collected and kept by municipal bodies and not passed to the Board of Inland Revenue as building taxes previously were. Many of the proposed amendments relate to internal re-organisation and streamlining of the management structure of municipal corporations with some transfer of authority to chief executives. Given that the property tax retained by local government bodies will be used to offset their demands on the national budget, it could be argued that this measure is not so much devolution of power as it is a case of moving the same money from one hand to the other.

If the current bill proceeds to a vote as is, it will join the queue of legislative amendments that run the gamut from mere legislative tinkering to the overhaul that produced the Municipal Corporations Act No. 21 of 1990 by the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) administration.

What is evident from this bill is the impact of the current parliamentary logjam on the Government’s agenda for change. A comparison of the Bill with the Rowley administration’s own 2016 draft policy document “Transitioning of Local Government” would show that the Bill falls short of the Administration’s vision for devolution as projected in that document shortly after it came to office.

Crime in T&T is at extremely serious levels in 2022, as it has been in times past. Some years are worse than others, but crime is part and parcel of the struggles of the descendants of slave and indentured labour. My opinion is as usual mine but certainly cannot be mine alone. No excuses, no pretending to be holier than thou. Afro crime, Indo crime, Syrian crime, Chinese crime and lately Venezuelan criminals must be viewed as total reality.

“Order, order!” … shouted the Speaker of the House.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had already said “Prime Minister” three times while on her feet. She was ignored by the Prime Minister as he continued his rant in response to a reasonable question from MP Rodney Charles. For some reason, the speaker was not moved to ask the Prime Minister to leave the House or to adjourn the sitting.

Congratulations to the authorities for their carefully planned and well-run response to Covid. Well done. But did I really hear the Prime Minister say on the Saturday evening news that we can now go back to playing loud music in public? For some citizens, Sir, that is grief.

SO, the pandemic had an obvious impact on our children. No face-to-face school for more than two years, only distracting online school where it was difficult to concentrate. There was also less sense of purpose. No waking up in the morning with the ritual of getting ready to go to school to meet with friends and teachers. Now just to get up from bed, maybe bathe, and sit to watch the screen.

To his credit, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has ­chosen not to add fuel to the fire-trap set in Georgetown by ­Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. Mr Jagdeo’s resort to exaggeration and hearsay about the Trinidad and Tobago economy in stating the case for his government’s policy of economic diversification was an unnecessary and petty provocation that does no justice to his exalted office or country. He should be careful about making judgments about the T&T economy based on information coming from people who have his direct phone number who, according to him, having since been calling to ­endorse his comments.