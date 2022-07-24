Making the health system fit

We return to the Government’s aborted attempt to address the intractable problems of the public health sector with the establishment of the Welch enquiry committee seven years ago. The committee’s reports all but disappeared until last week when this newspaper called for it to be dusted off in light of the health system’s continued problems.
Our position earned us another tongue-lashing from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for accusing his administration of baulking at the committee’s recommendations regarding healthcare delivery by Regional Health Authorities and its proposals for rationalising the system of public sector doctors in private practice.
The PM put the blame squarely on the Opposition United National Congress for refusing to appoint any members to a joint select committee after the Government laid the Welch committee’s reports in Parliament and moved a motion for them to be sent to a JSC.
There were some factual elements to his statement but it did not tell the whole story.
A reading of the Hansard record would show that the Opposition’s objections were multi-fold but not at all fatal to the Government’s ability to action the Welch reports which did not require Opposition support in the first place.
While UNC MPs had roundly criticised the quality of the reports, their substantial objection was to the establishment of a JSC in the first place. As far as the UNC was concerned the Government had initiated the enquiry and, having done so, had the option of either sending it to the Parliament’s standing committee on health or proceeding to act on the reports. The position was summed up by Dr Roodal Moonilal, Leader of Opposition Business in the House: “There is no draft legislative measure to deal with here… you cannot be inviting the Opposition to join you at the level of a joint select committee on matters that the Cabinet must deal with. The Executive has a responsibility to approve policy. What is the purpose of going to a joint select committee on policy documents like this?”
The question was valid. We can commend the Government for laying the Welch reports in Parliament since the health system is a matter of deep interest to the public. However, as a policy initiative there was nothing stopping the Government from acting on the reports, depending on its own evaluation of the findings and recommendations.
We can speculate on the Government’s motives in allowing the Welch committee’s reports to die at the Opposition’s door. However, getting caught up the politics of that decision will not make an iota of difference to the patients who must choose between waiting for years for life-saving surgery in the public hospital and mortgage their future to pay for it privately, or choose between spending entire days and nights awaiting emergency care at public hospitals when immediate care is available at the swipe of a card at private hospitals.
With the health system beginning to recover from the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is a good time for addressing its problems and making it fit for purpose.