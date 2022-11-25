Makings of a physical emergency

Saturday Express Editorial

The collapse of the Manzanilla-Mayaro road has disrupted a critical link between the southeastern peninsula and the rest of Trinidad. What is needed as a matter of critical urgency is the series of decisions which must be made to minimise the sense of dislocation and loss of connectivity.

People who are required to be moving in both directions to and from the affected districts ought to be assured that their needs are met, to the best of whatever the possibilities are.

Time is of the essence. It ought not to be business as usual, as State agencies move to put in whatever interim arrangements will make for the continuation of livelihoods and business.

Apart from the thousands who make this trek to enjoy Atlantic waves and who may be planning to spend the upcoming holidays at their beach houses and other rented accommodation, the area is home to thousands of families, energy sector operations, a busy commercial district and numerous State institutions. These include the courts.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray has already raised the alarm about the potential impact of disruption and disconnection. He has been joined in this by fellow MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir. He has made the inevitable call for urgent repairs, a point that is the natural first reaction to these developments.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly should embrace the suggestion of an immediate switch to online classes for the hundreds of children who go to schools on the other side of the collapsed road. Alternative routes that could be used to ease the pressure with some upgrade should be brought into play. A plan should be developed and implemented as well, for critical services such as health and fire.

MP Paray has raised the possibility that his constituency is facing the prospect of a commercial shutdown because of these natural developments. Quick decision-making is an absolute requirement in these circumstances. For one thing, it will serve to minimise the real possibility of frustration and further agitation by citizens.

In a declaration emphasising the scale of this natural hazard now in evidence, MP Ragbir has estimated that 70 per cent of the beach houses in parts of this affected area may now be compromised, among other visible concerns.

To say that movement along this critical passageway between Sangre Grande and Mayaro has been restricted, is putting it mildly.

Significant repair and prevention work is glaringly necessary, given the observation by another local government veteran, Terry Rondon that the current collapse mirrors a previous occurrence in 2014.

What this points to is the need for more fundamental repair and reconstruction work. The road infrastructure in areas of the country such as this must be given higher priority attention.

Resources must be found to deliver the kind of remedial works, that could better withstand the impact of the dreadful weather systems coming our way, in this era of climate change hazards.

With similar occurrences taking place in parts of the country’s southwestern quadrant, the Ministry of Works must also revise its programme for physical relief and rehabilitation. The works minister and his team should also therefore not wait to get involved in a more expanded programme of collaboration.

Necessary resources have to be found to undertake these tasks, which have the combined appearance of a building national emergency.

