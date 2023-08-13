Managing the Venezuelan influx

It has been five years since Venezuelans began fleeing to this country in droves following the tightening of economic sanctions by the United States against the government of Nicolás Maduro. The impact of the massive and uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants has been life-changing for the thousands who landed in a country that has no structured arrangements for receiving them and managing their re-settlement.
It is doubtful that the Government itself has a good grasp of the impact, both in the migrants and on T&T. Having wasted much of the last five years over its border control failure in denial, the Government has done precious little to mitigate the impact of having a large community of illegal immigrants living here for years without adequate financial, health, educational and other support services.
For an informed view of their condition, one would have to access information gathered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other international agencies as well as domestic entities such as Living Waters and other non-profit support organisations that have rallied to the cause of people whom they have embraced as refugees and not merely illegal immigrants.
The same open borders that allowed desperate Venezuelan families into T&T also gave easy passage to dangerous gangs and other criminals; human trafficking; a booming trade in illegal guns, drugs and wildlife; and spread of disease. In T&T, desperation has created a downward spiral into crime through the exploitation of young women in the sex trade and sub-minimum wage jobs. To what extent the concentration of poverty-stricken migrants has fuelled the rise in crime is not known but police arrests and reports would suggest that it is a factor.
The Government has said nothing to suggest that it has any plan at all for addressing the migrant problem beyond registration and the issuing of temporary work permits. For all we know, the state of limbo in which the thousands of Venezuelans currently exist in T&T may just go on forever. The Government has also shown no inclination to introduce the relevant domestic legislation that would activate T&T’s obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention. In the absence of such national legislation for the protection of refugees and granting of asylum, T&T’s Immigration Act which does not recognize refugees and asylum-seekers remains in force.
Continuing to ignore the plight of Venezuelan migrants, including the denial to them of critical services such as health and education, is no solution and benefits neither them nor T&T.
From where we stand, the Government has two responsibilities. It must follow through on its international commitments by introducing legislation to allow T&T to fulfil its obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention. At the same time, it must lead a Caricom effort to convince the US government to abandon its already failed quest to force regime change in Caracas. The Biden administration must lift the crippling sanctions that achieved little beyond putting the squeeze on ordinary Venezuelans and sending them fleeing from their homeland and, often, into harm’s way.