Managing the Venezuelan influx

Daily Express Editorial

It has been five years since Venezuelans began fleeing to this country in droves following the tightening of economic sanctions by the United States against the government of Nicolás Maduro. The impact of the massive and uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants has been life-changing for the thousands who landed in a country that has no structured arrangements for receiving them and managing their re-settlement.

It is doubtful that the Government itself has a good grasp of the impact, both in the migrants and on T&T. Having wasted much of the last five years over its border control failure in denial, the Government has done precious little to mitigate the impact of having a large community of illegal immigrants living here for years without adequate financial, health, educational and other support services.

For an informed view of their condition, one would have to access information gathered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other international agencies as well as domestic entities such as Living Waters and other non-profit support organisations that have rallied to the cause of people whom they have embraced as refugees and not merely illegal immigrants.

The same open borders that allowed desperate Venezuelan families into T&T also gave easy passage to dangerous gangs and other criminals; human trafficking; a booming trade in illegal guns, drugs and wildlife; and spread of disease. In T&T, desperation has created a downward spiral into crime through the exploitation of young women in the sex trade and sub-minimum wage jobs. To what extent the concentration of poverty-stricken migrants has fuelled the rise in crime is not known but police arrests and reports would suggest that it is a factor.

The Government has said nothing to suggest that it has any plan at all for addressing the migrant problem beyond registration and the issuing of temporary work permits. For all we know, the state of limbo in which the thousands of Venezuelans currently exist in T&T may just go on forever. The Government has also shown no inclination to introduce the relevant domestic legislation that would activate T&T’s obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention. In the absence of such national legislation for the protection of refugees and granting of asylum, T&T’s Immigration Act which does not recognize refugees and asylum-seekers remains in force.

Continuing to ignore the plight of Venezuelan migrants, including the denial to them of critical services such as health and education, is no solution and benefits neither them nor T&T.

From where we stand, the Government has two responsibilities. It must follow through on its international commitments by introducing legislation to allow T&T to fulfil its obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention. At the same time, it must lead a Caricom effort to convince the US government to abandon its already failed quest to force regime change in Caracas. The Biden administration must lift the crippling sanctions that achieved little beyond putting the squeeze on ordinary Venezuelans and sending them fleeing from their homeland and, often, into harm’s way.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Managing the Venezuelan influx

Managing the Venezuelan influx

It has been five years since Venezuelans began fleeing to this country in droves following the tightening of economic sanctions by the United States against the government of Nicolás Maduro. The impact of the massive and uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants has been life-changing for the thousands who landed in a country that has no structured arrangements for receiving them and managing their re-settlement.

The chair bacchanal

The chair bacchanal

So, I had liked two ­topics for my column today but then the chair memes came and interrupted the plan. I am sure most of you guys know about it, but even if you do not know, I am sure you have been seeing a lot of memes relating to a white folding chair and you were wondering what that was all about.

Opposition lip service on crime fight

The UNC local government campaign recently took a very extreme turn, with the opposition leader using some very incendiary language to promote her latest crime-fighting policy stance. This of course is the “stand your ground” law which she proposes to enact along with a proliferation of guns to the public through FULs.

Will we restore Pan In Schools?

While steelbands across the nation erupted with euphoria over the first World Steelpan Day on Friday, the local manufacture of the instrument and the teaching of pan music in schools struggled and was eventually abandoned.

In 2001, for example, the School Steelband Music Festival participation moved from 40 to 110 schools, but there was strong objection by denominational boards and others about steel orchestras in some schools.

No, Tesheira, no

Karen Tesheira, a once up-and-coming member of Cabinet and former finance minister, has boldly emerged from the shadow of the People’s National Movement.

She did not simply tender her resignation; she drop-kicked it and stomped on it, declaring “battered wife syndrome” by the PNM administration against the citizens as her reason for leaving.

Make a choice

Trinidad and Tobago is not a perfect nation, neither are our leaders. Infrastructure is imperfect, roads are deplorable, different sectors need significant improvement, and crime affects us all.

However, the governance of a nation is still necessary. Where there is no governance, people will do whatever seems right in their own eyes. We believe things are bad now in our beloved nation, but imagine if there was no governing structure.