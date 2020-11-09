APPEARING eager to get off the ground and begin to deliver on his promises and his commitment to the people he elected to serve, the Member of Parliament for San Fernando East, Brian Manning, is now seeking to find housing and better community living arrangements for some of his constituents.
Appointed Minister in the Ministry of Finance after his victory at the polls on August 10, the man who replaced his late father who held the seat for four decades, has staked his reputation on being able to be his “own man” as a people’s representative.
He figured in discussions last week concerning the on again plans for comprehensive development of the southern city. He has pledged the provision of jobs for up to 40 per cent of unskilled labour, when plans for the “new San Fernando” projects get going.
This past Saturday he was out and about in parts of the constituency surveying the living conditions of residents in several communities. He has had talks already with the Minister of Housing, and is forming alliances with officials at the State’s Land Settlement Agency as well as others at the Housing Development Corporation.
Objectives here are being driven by a desire to transform the lives of families in such communities as parts of St Madeleine and Victoria Village, by improving their living conditions. He has targeted such existing initiatives as the Squatter Regularisation Programme, the Housing and Village Improvement Programme and the Government’s Aided Self-Help Housing Programme.
Additionally, he appears to have boned up on understanding the varying roles and interlocking relationships among such other agencies as the Commissioner of State Lands, the Regional Corporations and the Town and Country department.
There has been a huge allocation in the current national budget towards housing, Mr Manning told reporters during an evaluation exercise among some neighbourhoods on Saturday. Seeking to make the most of those possibilities opened up by this, he said his team was “going to ensure that we place as many people as we possibly can, to bring comfort and relief to members of the constituency”.
Sizing up the task ahead of him, he has assessed the needs of hundreds of residents who stand to benefit from better living arrangements. He acknowledges however that “it’s quite an undertaking, but it’s something that must be done”.
In each separate case, the evaluation exercise will determine which of the several options on the table might be most suitable to meet those needs of residents.
Whether it is because of the reluctance through fear or mistrust of state actors, or recalcitrance brought on by a lack of conscientious stakeholder engagement, earlier efforts at addressing some of these challenges have not brought the necessary desired results. In other cases, it is the result of sheer lack of will on the part of state officials, both elected and administrative.
With a clearly apparent sense of renewed mission, the Manning man of the moment has set off early to seek to make his mark, first as a people’s representative. His efforts deserve all the positive attention and support they deserve, from all the sources through which they must come.