Dylan Carter’s total dominance over the competition at the just concluded FINA Swimming World Cup is, in a word, Stunning. It is all the more phenomenal, coming as it did after his medal-less performances at both the Commonwealth and the World Championships. Throughout these latest swims, he appeared as if in a world of his own.
Winning is one thing, but the manner of his performances throughout this series is another matter entirely. They have combined to set new standards of achievement, regarding the human capacity for reset and recovery. In this process, he was able to bounce back from defeat and public criticism, registering back-to-back victories which gave him an overall haul of nine gold medals. What is exposed here is that he has the heart of a true champion.
Coming home to criticism and “being treated as a washed up athlete,” as he himself described the experience, could have undone many a recipient. He was able to demonstrate, however, the extent to which he is made of sterner stuff. He was able to turn that negativity around, and use it as motivation to prove his worth.
It can only be imagined, the nature of the resolve he applied to his game, taking to heart the beating his pride and his professionalism, may have endured, in the public space.
Such a turnaround speaks volumes, for him as a person and as a professional athlete. He must have come back and gone to work on himself, determined to look those experiences in the face, and set new standards by which he ought properly to be judged.
At this latest outing, he appeared as a man on a mission, determined to significantly alter the narrative as it stood after the previous performances. He didn’t simply win at the events in which he took part. He did it in style and with commanding performances, on every occasion. It was a series of emphatic displays, demonstrating the oft-spoken extra stuff, of which true champions are made.
While much of it in the end turned on his individual ability and his lion-hearted determination to overcome, those who worked with him in turning this tide around, deserve our collective, highest-degree salutations equally. This dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of a national elite athlete have set a new template for what it means, to get back up, dust yourself off, and go again.
Congratulations aplenty are more than in order, all around for him and his team of handlers and supporters, for such an impressive physical and mental revival.
We at the Trinidad Express take particular pride in the swimmer’s progress, equally as with this outstanding achievement. Having recognised him as the Express Youth of the Year 2020, this is a heart-warming moment for us as well.
The World Short Course Championships will come up next month in Australia. However, there are no guarantees in sport, even given Carter’s outstanding efforts over the last two weeks.
Whatever happens then, his victories in Berlin, Toronto and Indianapolis can stand on their own and represent a triumph of human will and determination. Equally also, it is a demonstration of the kind of resilience we all need to be witness to, more often.
In the current global environment of fear and despair, this demonstration of extraordinary focus and performance goes way beyond the boundary of swimming or of any sporting achievement by itself, for that matter.