Marking the way

AS a newcomer to the world of local politics and as a Member of Parliament, Stephen McClashie seems to be a clear-eyed, straight-talking individual who is intent on creating change in a meaningful and lasting manner.
But will it come to pass?
In a recitation of some of his thoughts which have appeared in columns written by journalist Andy Johnson in this newspaper over the past two weeks, Mr McClashie laid out some bold positions aimed at leaving the space he now occupies in a better position than he has met it.
He has set out to challenge the notion that representatives of the people put themselves first, and seek to deliver for their constituents after. In the first of the two columns drawn from these discussions, Mr McClashie boldly stated that from his own vantage point, he would have had a difficult time voting for himself, all things considered. He said that after supporting the party in power for the greater part of the past 30 or 40 years, the people themselves have precious little to show for their loyalty.
Without hesitation and without mincing words, he comes across as determined to change that. He has looked at the horizon of a five-year stint in this office before he may have to renew his contract with his constituents. He has laid down some markers in clear terms as to the manner in which he envisages necessary change.
Sustainability over the medium to long term is the track on which he says he intends to run. Better, more purpose-driven education is the vehicle to take his constituents from here to there, is what he says is his preference.
While on the one hand, he appreciates the emphasis of many a constituent on “the food card, the box drains and the grocery hamper” there exists in his view “no evidence of real development”.
While he admits to having a staff which is partly focused on delivering on these quick wins, as he must, the future of the mass of young people in this mix is the bigger challenge.
He chafes as the notion that those he calls “people of a certain ilk” seemed to be herded into pursuit of the “soft things”, such as geography, history and literature. They are not seen as scientists, he says, clearly having decided to cut a clear path away from this, for those who will own the future.
You want to inculcate that into the minds of young people across the broad spectrum of different communities which make up the constituency, he says.
For the coming phase of industrial development in the constituency, he wants to lead the charge in developing the kind of home-based workforce which will be first in line for those jobs. Persistent poverty, the result of lack of meaningful jobs, and lack of opportunity, should be a thing of the past, given the vision he has articulated.
While eminently salutary, the bigger question remains the extent to which he is able to convince the decision-makers higher up the chain of command in his own organisation, of the wisdom behind such intentions. Nevertheless, for at least setting out the markers in the way that he has, thus far, he has commended himself for greater positive attention.