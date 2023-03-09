Matter of urgency

The alarm raised by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about an “acute and chronic” staff shortage at his office that could trigger the collapse of the criminal justice system must be addressed as a matter of urgent national importance.
In going public with his concerns, DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, has effectively thrown the ball into the court of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) and its chairman, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, as well as the Office of the Attorney General. The JLSC has primary responsibility for hiring permanent public service attorneys for the Office of the DPP, while the AG’s office handles the recruitment of attorneys on contract with input from the DPP’s office.
According to Mr Gaspard, the effective operation of the DPP’s office requires 129 attorneys—a fact which he said was accepted as far back as 2014 when the Persad-Bissessar cabinet approved the recommendation. Nine years later, the office is limping along with a mere 58 attorneys, which is less than half the number required, and less than the number of courts to be serviced by prosecutors.
The details of what happened between 2014 and now are a matter for the AG and the JLSC to explain. The AG should state whether or not the 2014 cabinet approval was rescinded by the successor Rowley administration. If it was not, then one would have to look towards the JLSC for an explanation of why, having received notice of cabinet approval, it had not moved to increase the DPP’s staff. This is important especially now when T&T is grappling with record-breaking murders and other crimes. The possibility of the criminal justice system collapsing would be the last straw.
It would be surprising if either the Chief Justice or the other members of the JLSC and the AG were blindsided by the DPP’s public warning. As Mr Gaspard pointed out, he has spoken repeatedly about the critical staff shortage at his office and the impact on the justice system. What he has not said, but which could be deduced from his decision to go public, is that all is not well between the Office of the DPP and the JLSC. A healthy working relationship would not result in one party or the other having to take their woes to the public. As challenging as their differences may be, one would expect them to keep negotiating as long as there is a chance of reaching some mutually satisfactory outcome.
Ultimately, this problem is larger than all the individual players involved, including the DPP, the Chief Justice, the JLSC and the AG. This is about the justice system which affects all of us. The fact that the DPP’s public alarm comes on the heels of similar concerns expressed by the Criminal Bar Association should alert the public to the possibility of new developments requiring urgent intervention.
Unless the JLSC, whose members are appointed by the President, moves quickly to provide the DPP’s office with more staff, that hot potato will fall into the lap of president-elect Christine Kangaloo following her installation in ten days’ time.