Mayor should press pause

The emerging plan by the Mayor of Port of Spain to replace the natural grass of Nelson Mandela Park with the artificial surface of Astroturf can only be described as befuddling.
On every score, it makes no sense, not environmentally, aesthetically, financially or practically. It is also somewhat of a mystery why the city corporation would want to spend scarce foreign exchange on importing the required material.
In unveiling his plan on Monday, Mayor Joel Martinez extolled the virtues of Astroturf as a replacement for the grass at the park. He says this is consistent with his vision of the park as “a public wellness and sports hub in the heart of our capital city”. According to him, the park is severely underutilised and could be put to better use this way.
For starters, all parks throughout the country have been underutilised for the past 16 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under normal conditions, however, Nelson Mandela Park is used by families and sport enthusiasts who share the community park’s playground, as well as the tennis and basketball courts.
Mayor Martinez’s view of the park, in this regard, is highly subjective. For those who go there to exercise, play with their children, or just chill out and relax with friends, it is ideal.
Having unveiled his intentions on Monday evening, Mayor Martinez gave the public six days to submit their views, although interested persons seemed unable to locate details of the actual plan.
Just as we had argued previously in this space, when the Mayor led his council into decisions concerning other communities under its aegis, there is real concern over a lack of consultation. This was the case, most recently, with the plan to pedestrianise parts of Ariapita Avenue.
There were similar concerns among burgesses and other interested parties, who saw it as a rush for validation when the mayor moved ahead with efforts to fast-forward the “Chinatown” dream along Charlotte Street.
As presented forcefully in the Express yesterday by former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing, Mayor Martinez has made out no case for the transitioning he now proposes from one kind of surface to the other at Mandela Park.
What exactly are the advantages of moving in this direction, and given the real issues about the known shortage of funds for even routine developments under his authority, Mayor Martinez has a duty to place these at the disposal of an enquiring public.
Major upgrading and uplifting of this public space was conducted just 12 years ago, while other areas in an around the capital city have remained neglected and derelict for decades.
There remains, just for starters, for example, the need for more respectful, meaningful and forward-looking consultations regarding appropriate arrangements for vendors and artisans in the city’s downtown core.
Unless he is willing to risk a sham consultation, the mayor must extend the period for deliberations on this Astroturf issue. He should also provide the documents supporting this project and face up to the concerns and the objections of other equally civic-minded members of the community.