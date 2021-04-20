Media as vaccine bobolee

For months this newspaper has been urging the Ministry of Health to initiate a vaccine awareness campaign based on a scientific survey of public attitudes in preparation for its arrival.
The ministry did not do so, preferring to rely on occasional ministerial exhortations. Even now, with the vaccine being distributed, the ministry has no communication plan in place for dealing with vaccine hesitancy. On Monday, when asked about a vaccine awareness campaign, health officials ducked the question, rather sheepishly pointing the public to the ministry’s website as the “source of credible information”.
In advocating for a public awareness campaign well before the vaccine arrived, we warned that the public was exposed to an avalanche of often contradictory vaccine information from a range of global sources. Some individuals may be even better informed than doctors because they read more and the information is presented in forms accessible to the lay person. Individual experiences of Covid-19 and the vaccine are being shared across global borders via a plethora of platforms, including the world’s most respected mainstream media. On top of this is also wild and dangerous anti-vax propaganda promoted by individuals and groups.
Despite this, neither the ministry nor any interested body of medical professionals put any significant muscle behind the vaccine. In the context of the ministry’s failure to anticipate and plan for the multiple challenges of public attitudes towards the vaccine, we find it astonishing that the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) should now be condemning the media for its reporting on facts relevant to the deaths of Ijaz Haniff and late Cabinet minister Franklin Khan. The statement is all the more astonishing since the TTMA has not until now displayed any professional responsibility for countering vaccine hesitancy. We can only assume that it is probably easier to make a bobolee of the media.
This newspaper completely rejects the TTMA’s generalised accusation of “irresponsible behaviour” thrown at the media. We also object to its criticism of the factual reporting of the concerns of Mr Haniff’s family and the death of Minister Khan days after being vaccinated as a “linking” of the deaths, “drawing connections without evidence”. Conveniently ignored is the fact that the media also reported that both men had a history of heart disease and heart surgery.
As Mr Haniff lay dying, his anguished relatives took their concerns to the media because they did not believe they were being adequately addressed by the medical personnel. It was only after they went public that the ministry initiated a haematological investigation, the results of which were to be discussed yesterday. In the case of Minister Khan, we refuse to believe the TTMA is suggesting that the media should cover up the fact that he had received the vaccine four days before his death.
The larger point here is that the media is doing its work and should not be expected to be covering up for the failures of others. It is more than time for the ministry and professional bodies like the TTMA to step forward and address the public’s concerns and questions openly, honestly and guided by the science.