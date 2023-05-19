Mental health and our children

Childline T&T’s simple and routine plea made on behalf of children this week on International Child Helpline Day directs attention to the poor mental state of young people nationwide, and the need for understanding and safe places to help in their rehabilitation.
The circumstances of young people, on whom a future T&T depends, is a conversation we feel should occupy the national centre stage, so deep are its implications.
Last year, Childline T&T reported, 45 per cent of all calls and messages received on its 800-4321 helpline were related to stress, depression, anxiety, self-harm and ideas about suicide. Now, more than ever, it said, a dedicated and progressive helpline service is crucial to future generations.
In so saying, the T&T member of Child Helpline International inserted this country into a global discussion about the unique psychology of the digital generation and how the Covid-19 pandemic furthered their mental health struggles. Even in the absence of regional and local national surveys of the mental state of our young population, a growing body of international research is showing that digital natives—those growing up in a world surrounded by technology, referred to as millennials and Generation Z—face challenges peculiar to their digital upbringing. High on that list is mental ill health, frequently manifesting in depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, short concentration spans and digital addiction.
Fears and isolation during pandemic lockdowns and disruptions deepened those problems. A World Health Organisation (WHO) scientific brief in March 2022 noted a massive 25-per cent increase in the global prevalence of anxiety and depression. Those mental health problems were triggered by the pandemic’s social isolation, fear of infection, grief, financial worries and exhaustion. The most severely affected demographics were young people and women.
Understanding the special vulnerabilities of children, Childline T&T has made a call to individuals and corporate T&T to have safe spaces for children, and to keep those spaces free and easily accessible. It is a useful guide in dealing with a problem, the precise dimensions of which are hard to know.
Given the documented challenges of the Children’s Authority in responding to the scale of child abuse and neglect even pre-pandemic, the nation’s children will need everyone, from all sectors, to help them in any way possible.
Corporate T&T, trade unions and other worker-representative organisations have to prepare for the psychology of this new generation of workers in the labour force. Education on their particular challenges and how those could be sensitively addressed in the workplace should be a topic of proactive discussion to help young people realise their potential.
Parent/teacher organisations, community groups, sporting groups and other collectives also have to inform themselves on new realities and, therefore, new strategies for assessment and intervention with those under 25 years of age. Volunteer social workers and psychologists have also been called upon by Childline T&T.
We echo the calls made by Childline and urge corporate T&T to step forward and set an example of sensitive and creative intervention for wider T&T.