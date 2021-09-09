Mental health failure

The report of yet another case of suspected suicide has exposed the Ministry of Health’s weak response to what is being described as “the other pandemic” of mental health problems.
It also underscores the need to shore up and strengthen existing non-governmental organisations like Lifeline, which respond to the cries of the despairing and suicidal.
At the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, the ministry announced that it had developed a national mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS) plan and that a technical working group had been established to look at providing support for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced the launch of three Covid-19 hotlines for people with mental health concerns: 877-WELL, 800-WELL in Trinidad and 800-HEAL in Tobago.
When contacted yesterday, only the Tobago number was answered by a person at the other end of the line. In Trinidad, 877-WELL clicked and went dead, while 800-WELL offered only a lengthy recording urging callers to practise Covid-19 protocols of safety.
In the midst of this half-hearted attempt at providing mental health and psycho-social support, Lifeline, the country’s oldest and best known suicide helpline, has declared that it is on the brink of collapse due to a crippling lack of funding.
It is unfathomable that at this time when it is most needed, Lifeline, which has served the public for 43 years, should be facing the prospect of having to fold up. According to its founder, Lucy Gabriel, the demand for its services has ballooned in recent times with calls from the suicidal accounting for about 80 per cent of all calls, compared to ten per cent in 2017. No one should be surprised by these figures, given the heavy toll that the pandemic is levying on the society. These include families burdened by grief and anxiety over Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisation, sometimes involving multiple cases; prolonged separations due to the border closure; job losses and collapsed businesses deepening debt and unending isolation, to mention some of the highlights.
In such an environment, one would have thought that Lifeline would be highly prized as a resource for those who have slipped into the abyss of despair and need a comforting voice and helping hand to be lifted out of one dark night of the soul.
Built on volunteer assistance, Lifeline’s cost of operations includes administrative support staff, promotion and, most critically, keeping in touch with desperate callers. As Gabriel noted, conversations go on for however long it needs to take to get someone out of a suicidal frame of mind.
The bureaucracy that Lifeline has faced in getting State funding is a common story among small, non-profit organisations. However, bearing in mind that the Government gave $30 million to religious organisations for food distribution, asking only that they account to God, we see no reason why a special dispensation cannot be made for Lifeline, given the dire need to support people teetering on the edge. It is also disappointing that the private sector has not seen a role for itself in supporting the mentally stressed through these unbearably tough times.