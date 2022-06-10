Mental health lessons before us

Saturday Express Editorial

The eyewitness report on the behaviour of the girl who allegedly started a fire at a child support centre in Tacarigua on Thursday morning is deeply disturbing. This incident could have ended tragically for the 18 other girls and staff in the building, as well as for the alleged perpetrator—a 17-year-old.

We should all be concerned about this incident, coming as it does on the heels of the stabbing incident involving Williamsville Secondary School pupils. The Ministry of Education has expelled the 15-year-old pupil who was the attacker. Police have also charged her with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and ­possession of a weapon.

It is an established fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of mental health and taken a toll on all segments of the population, particularly the youth. This itself is in the realm of a national emergency.

From its onset, more than two years ago, experts were warning about the effects on our collective mental health systems of the ­so-named lockdowns, the entreaties to stay at home and not to ­congregate.

In relatively quick time, some of the predicted effects of this ­retreat from normality began to manifest themselves. Reports of domestic violence, depressing in the best of circumstances, appeared on the rise. Reports of incest and child molestation became more prevalent.

We have repeatedly urged the Ministry of Health to do much more in public awareness and engagement on the issue of mental health. While there have been noticeable efforts in this regard, they are palpably insufficient in addressing the needs being made ­manifest.

Initial reporting on some of the details surrounding the fire attack at the child support centre speaks to the possibility of mental and emotional stress on the part of the young perpetrator.

Witnesses described her as behaving erratically, while destroying items in a front office at the building. Pictures emanating from this near-tragic incident suggest the results could have been deadly.

The young lady in question ought to be a candidate for urgent mental examination, over and above any of the straight disciplinary and criminal proceedings.

As for the knife attack in Williamsville, here is an open-and-shut case of an absence of alternative dispute resolution.

Our reporting reveals that the attacker was herself the subject of alleged bullying by others at the school. TTUTA officials have ­pointed up what they term as a serious deficit in the area of Student Support Services.

In the most charitable of responses, therefore, it could only be that the Ministry of Education is at capacity when it comes to the provision of such services in the national education system.

Overwhelmed, overworked and understaffed is how the teachers’ union depicts the department designed to address issues of this ­nature in the school system.

In such near-despairing circumstances, we must nevertheless gather the means by which to address this social storm.

Education authorities should take note, further, of TTUTA’s warning that suspensions by themselves will not adequately address this particular aspect of the problem we face.

