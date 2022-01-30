Mental health plan needed

Peace of mind has been one of the major casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic as fear of infection, grief, loss of income and general uncertainty about the future chip away at our collective self-confidence and faith in the future.
Trinidad and Tobago is not unique in this regard.
In November the first global study on the pandemic’s impact on the world’s mental health estimated that in 2020, the pandemic had increased cases of major depressive disorders by 53 million and anxiety disorders by 76 million in 204 countries. Here in T&T, where current data is invariably unavailable or dated and, in some cases, subject to irrational and arbitrary secrecy, evidence is largely anecdotal and deductive.
Last week, Director of Mental Health Dr Hazel Othello acknowledged the psychological toll on healthcare staff working directly with Covid-19 patients but declined to provide local data on the grounds of confidentiality. By contrast, studies conducted elsewhere around the world are routinely reported. For example, in Ottawa, Canada, last year, a population-based cohort study reported a 26 per cent increase in mental health visits by physicians, underscoring the pandemic’s impact on one group of health professionals.
In the absence of reliable and comprehensive national data one wonders on what basis the Mental Health Division of the Ministry of Health is developing policy and designing mitigation strategies for promoting mental well-being – assuming it is.
One might infer financial stress from bank foreclosures and loan delinquencies while an apparent increase in fraud and robberies could be indicative of financial pressures pushing some people into underhand and illegal means of paying their bills. However, even this would be speculative.
One statistic that stands out is the 86 cases of death by suicide recorded during the first eight months of last year. As an aside, the fact that the available police statistics capture cases reported only up to the end of August 2021 raises questions about the performance of the TTPS’ Crime and Problem Analysis data processing unit which analyses information generated from crime reports and other sources. Nonetheless, at an average of 10.75 cases per month, 2021 was on course for a record number of suicide cases. As a country that was reported to have the third highest rate of suicide in the Americas four years ago, T&T should be worried by this statistic.
Despite the general assumption that depression and anxiety are on the increase, there is little indication that the Ministry of Health is ramping up its programmes to help people navigate mental illness and stress and to build public awareness of what mental illness looks like.
It is common knowledge that mental illness is little understood among those afflicted by it and those affected by it. Lack of understanding often results in victims being left untreated, abused and marginalised, often within their families, in workplaces and socially.
As part of its pandemic response, T&T needs a national multi-stakeholder mental health initiative focused on engendering understanding and empathy to support and encourage people to seek and get help. The Ministry of Health is far too passive on an issue that demands an urgent, aggressive and high-profile response.