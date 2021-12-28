Mia’s bold gamble

The snap general election called by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, could not be any snappier.
With nomination day set for January 3, one week from the announcement of the January 19 election, PM Mottley has used her power to set the election date to maximum effect.
With all of 17 months of her five-year term still to go, she has clearly calculated that an immediate return to the polls is her best opportunity for consolidating her hold on power and extending her term for another five years until 2027.
Having been swept into office with a comprehensive landslide victory of 30-nil, Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party would be the odds-on favourite to win. Whether it can repeat the 2018 electoral wipeout of the opposition Democratic Labour Party remains to be seen. Even if she does not, Mottley will be hoping to win at least 20 of the 30 seats to retain the special majority required for effecting constitutional changes. For her and the BLP, anything less than that would be considered a gamble that has backfired. Another key indicator of public sentiment would be voter turn-out, which in 2018 was 60 per cent.
In her Christmas address, three days before she sprang the election surprise, Mottley signalled this intention, saying that Barbadians needed to start a national conversation among themselves on how “we shall order our constitutional arrangements to better improve the quality of our governance and to promote active citizenship rather than simply focusing on the role of our government and people’s rights alone”.
As in many countries the world over, the Covid-19 pandemic has made the issue of individual rights a point of contention in Barbados, where a surprisingly large anti-vaccine protest was held a few months ago.
The hit that the island’s tourism-based economy has taken from the pandemic has also stirred undercurrents of anger and protest, the most dramatic of which is the strike by a section of nurses which is now entering its fourth week. This strike has drawn the ire of Mottley, who described it as a “totally unwarranted and potentially dangerous situation”, for which she blamed Opposition senator Caswell Franklyn.
With her star in the ascendant on the global stage and her government increasingly being challenged at home, PM Mottley rang the election bell, saying she had made the decision to call the election because she was “worried” about the divisiveness in the country. In political terms, she has thrown down the gauntlet to her opponents, asking the electorate to choose. A fresh mandate with a commanding bloc of seats will throw the opposition onto its back foot and give the Mottley-led BLP the space for pushing ahead with its agenda. “I need for us to unite around a common cause, unite behind a single government, unite behind a single leader...,” she explained.
While the opposition DLP describes the unity Mottley seeks as an absence of challenge and opposition in pursuit of a one-party state, the BLP leader argues that it is necessary for transforming Barbados into her vision of a world-class nation by 2027.
In the dizzying space of three weeks, Barbadians will get the chance to have their say on that vision.