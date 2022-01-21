Mia’s winning gamble

Mia Mottley’s bold gamble to call a snap election just three years into her five-year term has paid off massively with a historic consecutive clean sweep by the Barbados Labour Party, which has returned her to office with a resounding mandate.
The BLP’s back-to-back victories of 30-0 have vindicated what some critics considered a rash decision. This latest annihilation of the opposition at the polls gives Mottley a wide berth to proceed with far-reaching changes, which she has been signalling for some time.
Having declared herself a supporter of a two-term limit, Mottley has said she may consider stepping down at the end of this second term. If she does indeed plan to stick to that, Barbadians and the rest of the region might see her put the country on a developmental fast track into the future. She has already demonstrated her openness to embracing unorthodox ideas such as the opening of a diplomatic embassy in the metaverse, which is located in the online world of Decentraland. She has also been quite masterful at building alliances and creating the kind of waves that get Barbados global attention. Good examples were her no-holds-barred address to the COP26 summit of leaders in Glasgow, and the declaration of the internationally famous Barbadian singer, Rihanna, as a National Hero.
With this second sweeping victory, the region will be looking forward to the unfolding of Mia Mottley’s reprise.
The snap election was partly to upset what was emerging as a column of opposition to her, as well as her moves and motives from inside the ruling party. She also felt there was enough of a sense of disunity being stirred up by elements on the other side of the political equation.
Such was a reality, despite what otherwise appeared to have been the commanding support she obviously enjoyed across the country.
To be sure, in a democracy as vibrant as it is in Barbados, there would be voices and perspectives arrayed against her and her ideas, in whatever number they exist, and with whatever ferocity they can muster. Indeed, some of her detractors sought to paint her as a demagogue.
Others peer behind the curtains to declare unwelcome intentions to alter the country’s constitution to achieve unacceptable ends.
There were also those voices, few and far between, which stood against the decision to go for republican status.
All of that got swept aside in the tide which continues to wash across the island birthplace of such Caribbean luminaries as Sir Grantley Adams and his son, JMGM “Tom” Adams, Errol Walton Barrow and his sister, Dame Nita, and the stellar class of great West Indian cricketers.
Vowing now to take the country in a new direction and into uncharted territory, Mia Amor Mottley said during her second victory speech Thursday morning that Barbadians had been existing on the “fumes of the independence generation”.
With a renewed mandate and a record-establishing consecutive clean sweep at the polls, she is off and running again, with an agenda buttressed by the newly attained republican status. Whether it will be sustained by the oneness of spirit among the population that she sees as desirable, time and tide will tell.