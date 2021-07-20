Milestone carved in grief

The grim milestone of 1,000 Covid deaths is a deeper wound than anyone would have expected at the outset of the global pandemic when Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confidently declared that “the chances of Trinidad and Tobago having an explosion of cases of coronavirus are remote to possibly non-existent”.
Even after the first cases of sporadic infection, he was still confident enough to boast of a “hard-won victory” against Covid-19.
Today, 16 months into the pandemic, the gung-ho attitude with which the country initially approached the pandemic has all but evaporated. Covid-19, we are now being told, is not an enemy that can be defeated, but one to be accommodated and lived with. If survival is indeed along that path, there are 1,000 who are not on the journey. These are the ones who we mourn today as Covid’s fallen.
The death toll of 1,000 is a tragic statistic that should not be glossed over or lost in the hype still determined to proclaim success. It deserves to be observed with a shared sorrow for the thousands of loved ones left to grieve, and to be met with reflection of the path that has brought us to this once unimaginable place, a determination to find answers and a commitment to end the trauma.
The clock cannot be turned back to undo these deaths and the others that are yet to come as the global pandemic winds its way through this society. For all time the toll will stand as the basis on which Trinidad and Tobago’s management of the first pandemic of the 21st century will be judged. On that basis, where we stand is not a good place. Calculated on the basis of deaths per million of population, T&T has the second highest death rate in the Caricom region. Only Suriname is higher.
The obvious question raised by the statistics is why are Covid deaths so much higher in T&T than in other countries. There must be a logical explanation for why Barbados, for example, has been able to limit deaths to 48, at the rate of 167 deaths per million. Even Jamaica, which has experienced a prolonged upsurge, has a rate of half that of T&T.
This is a reasonable and serious question to which the public and especially the families of victims deserve an answer. Does the problem have to do with resources, treatment plan, expertise, health condition of patients peculiar to T&T, or what?
This newspaper has berated the Leader of the Opposition for the outrageous manner in which she sought to raise the issue of Covid deaths, using such terms as “State-sanctioned murder”. We consider her approach reckless and irresponsible. However, 1,000 deaths cannot simply be chalked up without question.
Apart from questions raised in this newspaper by Dr Anand Chattergoon on the handling of patients in ICU, there has been a dearth of discussion by the medical profession on the treatment and management of Covid-19 patients. This has been allowed to remain the sole preserve of Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and his team.
At 1,000 deaths, review and wider input are overdue.