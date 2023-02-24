Minshall’s signal to future

What else would Peter Minshall do but make Mas with the wild rumours of his death? With characteristic flair, he popped up on video, having resurrected himself as the Mighty Spoiler, complete with a “stingy brim” hat, coming back from the dead as a bedbug to “bite dem young ladies, pardner”.
It was a light moment that said everything we needed to know. Peter Minshall is alive, well and, at age 81, is still making magic from the tragic. We hope that in the aftermath of the unfounded news, Minshall has been reminded of how much he is loved and valued by us all.
Whether he knows it or not, Minshall is the standard by which Mas is judged by people who have never played a Minshall Mas or even played Mas. None of the bands he designed could be confused with another of his bands or anyone else’s. All have been tangible expressions of a great fascination with us and our journey, and all too aware of the debt owed to the ancestral flame-bearers of our Carnival. Perhaps in missing this, we conjured up death as an expression of our loss.
For Minshall, the mask was not a route to escapism from our lives, but a path for the release into the reality of our lives as a thing of promise, truth and beauty within the morass of our times.
If the relief expressed when the news turned out to be mere rumour means anything, it is that we have unfinished business with Peter Minshall.
Like the rest of us, all Masters of the Arts will eventually transition out of life, but will live forever through their work. The question T&T must ask is what is to become of Minshall’s art which is as rich an inheritance as any artist can bequeath to a society. Minshall has already made it clear that he has little interest in having his Mas oeuvre on display in some sterile space. The life of the work he created for the street theatre of our Carnival is realised through movement and human engagement and therefore asks for something different, perhaps not yet created.
Although there have been a few initiatives towards securing this inheritance, none has so far fructified, perhaps because we still need to better understand exactly what Minshall’s extraordinary body of work really is. Even in securing his legacy, Minshall challenges and confuses us—as indeed he must if we are to rise to the responsibility it represents.
Whatever the source, the rumour of Peter Minshall’s death was a signal to the future and a time when the high art he created in what may be the most dazzling and inspirational era of Carnival will be all that we have of him. In this case, our responsibility to the future is an urgent matter. Minshall’s Carnival art is as much about identity as it is about economics. There is monetary value to be assessed, a home to be found and a purpose to be endowed.
Now that we’ve been spared the tears, let’s get on with settling the work.