Misplaced priorities

WITH the killing of six-year-old Kylie Meloney, the killing squads running wild in this country clearly intend no let-up in 2023. Who are these men who will shoot up a building without giving a second thought to the lives of innocent children inside?
Once again, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has appealed to the public to “safely share” whatever information they may have to help solve crimes.
Whilst we would all wish that those who know something would say something, from a practical standpoint, we suggest that Dr Rowley, as chairman of the National Security Council, not place too much hope in informers. He should focus instead on building an anti-crime plan grounded in available resources and reality.
As the shooting that claimed Kylie’s life on Sunday morning demonstrated, nobody is safe when killers come to the door, especially when wearing army and police clothing, shouting “Police! Police! Open up!”
The balance of power between the criminals and the police has tilted so far on the side of the criminals that the public is now too scared to take any risk. We no longer live in a simple world where parents feel safe reporting an errant child to prevent them going further astray. Today, the mere suspicion of an informer puts everyone at risk of gang violence. Until the balance of power tilts back towards the police, expecting the public to step forward with information will remain an exercise in futility. In the current environment of fear, it is also wrong to assume that public hesitation is always a case of people condoning crime or not caring enough for others.
The onus is on the various arms of the protective services to craft an effective crime plan with every resource at their disposal. If people see the tide beginning to turn against the gangs they will be encouraged to come forward.
The fact is that the public is seeing no plan. The police service seems paralysed with its leaders unable to offer more than platitudes.
As for Dr Rowley, it is his prerogative as PM to keep his loyal friend Fitzgerald Hinds in the position of Minister of National Security for as long as he wishes. But in doing so, he should not expect the public to share his misplaced confidence in Minister Hinds. The public is fully aware that a new minister is no silver bullet to the problem but it wants to see its government trying all the options at its command.
The country is begging for leadership on crime. Instead, it gets one distraction after another. Yesterday as we swallowed hard on the news of little Kylie’s murder, Dr Rowley chose to devote a good chunk of his day to castigating the Opposition for its objection to his Government’s nomination of Christine Kangaloo for President. Having already nominated her, Dr Rowley will have more than adequate time to defend the decision in Parliament when the Electoral College meets. Yesterday however, with murders already outpacing the numbers for the same period last year, tackling crime would have been a far more productive use of prime ministerial time.