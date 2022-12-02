Misplaced scanner outrage

The shock is not just that there is only one fixed operational scanner at the Port of Port of Spain, but rather the level of confusion in the Government’s ranks over the problem.
One minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, declared herself “disturbed as a mother and a government minister” by the absence of sufficient scanners. She added that children have become “collateral damage” to the illegal weapons entering through the ports.
Another minister, Randall Mitchell, demanded to know whether it was “gross negligence” by the Customs Division that the scanners had not been procured and operational.
Nigel de Freitas, another minister, said he had heard that the scanner scandal is hardly a shocker and one that all Government ministers should be intimately aware of, in the circumstances.
In September 2014, for example, the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration held an elaborate ceremony to commission a $25 million Linear-Accelerator X-Ray Scanning and Detection system. That purchase had come from grant funding by the Chinese government, which had made the offer as far back as 2003. The boast then was that this piece of equipment would produce real-time, high-resolution images, and scan 15 containers an hour.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar also announced then that another four mobile scanners were to be donated by the US government. It was not until April 2018 that this batch arrived, subject to another lavish ceremony, presided over this time by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. He reported, on that occasion, that the Government had entered into a $16 million, three-year contract with a US technology company, the Leidos Corporation, for installation, training and maintenance.
Acting Comptroller of Customs Vidya Marcial has disclosed that none of the mobile scanners were working. To boot, she declared them to be obsolete. She said she was in communication with the Ministry of Finance regarding this problem. Further to this, she said the Customs and Excise Division was under-staffed by some 40 per cent, and that this issue itself was being addressed by the line ministry.
In these bewildering circumstances, this much is clear. Whatever outrage Cabinet ministers claim to inhabit on this issue, is significantly misdirected. When they meet next, presumably this coming Thursday, they should train that outrage, and their questions around it, on their colleagues in the responsible positions. These would be the ministers of finance, and those responsible for national security and the port.
Not to put too fine a point on this aggravating matter, here are live illustrations of serial, unpardonable dropping of the ball, at the highest levels of the country’s public administration system.
If ministers cannot be taken at their word on matters as critical and as sensitive to the issue of national security and to public safety as this one is, where are we headed indeed as a country said to be in the best of hands?
A 40-per cent staffing shortage in the vital area of Customs and Excise is astounding, all by itself. The associated disclosure that high-powered guns have been discovered coming through legitimate ports in the country adds to the already high level of national unease.
Here is one case in which the party in government cannot cast blame elsewhere for these egregious lapses in such critical operations as these.