Missing the boat…again

Over and over, the Government keeps revealing itself as out of touch and out of step with the needs of the population it was elected to govern.
The complete absence of managerial intervention during yesterday’s mammoth traffic snarl that kept thousands of commuters, including children, trapped in traffic for hours on end, was a shocking dereliction of duty that underscored the Government’s lack of leadership in a time of crisis.
Trouble was telegraphed with enough advance notice for the authorities to have been proactive in implementing an early intervention plan. By Monday night, the Caroni River had already broken its banks in different places, resulting in water sweeping onto the highway. That was the moment for disaster-management officials to summon all relevant agencies and activate a plan to pre-empt the horrendous situation that would unfold the next day.
Elements of that plan should have started with the night-time clearing and cutting of trenches along the highway to capture the river water that now had nowhere to go but onto the highway.
If that had proved inadequate on Tuesday, then the response should have been stepped up with the opening-up of a section of the northbound side of the Uriah Butler Highway to ease the pressure on the partially flooded southbound side. A corps of police officers should have been prepped and ready to move onto the highway to assist the traffic flow and respond to commuter emergencies. Along with this, the water taxi service between San Fernando and Port of Spain should have been expanded to include additional trips.
None of this happened.
Instead, the managers who needed to be on top of the situation apparently leaned back in the comfort of their homes and allowed the commuting population to suffer under punishing conditions.
On Sunday, when the Government called a news conference to inform the country of its readiness to deal with a weather system that was expected to bring heavy rainfall with the high probability of serious flooding, every minister present was at pains to inform the country that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was not, as many thought, missing in action, but was the off-camera mastermind of the Government’s response, acting in the role of field marshal in directing his officers. What has happened since is unclear. Perhaps the field marshal left his post after the rains stopped, unaware of the continued disaster as rivers across the island kept rising and disgorging their contents onto land.
This situation is reminiscent of the 2018 Greenvale flooding disaster in which the Government was found napping and on the back foot, only waking up to the scale of disaster well after it had occurred.
Like residents of Greenvale, people are today angry at being left to fend for themselves. Many have given up on the Government and are taking matters into their own hands.
The Government’s reactive responses betray the extent of its disconnection from the real life of the country. Not having its finger on the nation’s pulse, it has been blind-sided by developing events with sad and serious consequences for flood victims.
Missing the boat…again