Missing the boat on yachtie issues

The apparent neglect of the concerns of the yachting industry in this pandemic has emerged as another instance in which a potentially significant contributor to the country’s foreign ­exchange earnings continues to be ignored.

Successive administrations had to have been persuaded for the need for appreciation of the value to our economy of this industry. It has remained largely unnoticed even now how significant this industry can be to the creation of jobs, as well as to the country’s reputation as a destination by interests in this type of adventure and activity.

Where progress has noticeably been made, and momentum has been building, this has been compromised by the apparent lack of sensitivity being shown by the authorities in the operation of the ­border controls made necessary in the pandemic-induced lockdowns. This regime has been in place for much of the last nine months, and counting.

Members of the Yachting Association have now been moved to bring to light current issues negatively impacting some of their colleagues. This industry has escaped generalised public focus for as long as maritime operations continued to meet the needs of those concerned. It is well-known, however, that being generally situated outside the hurricane belt, some of this country’s coastlines offer safe haven for sea-going people. This is most notably manifest in the ­waters off Chaguaramas. As a consequence of this, such locales have come to serve as safe haven for others threatened by storm devastation in the more northerly Caribbean islands.

One positive consequence of this is that foreign-owned yachts are moored for long-term safekeeping in Trinidad’s protected harbours and shorelines.

Despite years of agitation and activism by industry insiders as well as others who identify prospects and potential increased alternative economic activity, this is a sector which is as yet far from approaching maximum potential. With this being borne in mind, Yachting Association members are now reporting what they see as the total decline and fall of an industry, as a result of the official closure of our borders.

They decry the consequent loss of foreign exchange and of ­incomes by “several thousands” of families. The local yacht servicing industry has been valued as uniquely important in the Caribbean region, being the source of highly skilled professional operatives. One implication of the Covid-related barriers to air and sea access is that foreign owners are unable to get to their vessels parked here. According to the Yachting Association, “there have been no reported infection or transmission of Covid-19 in the Caribbean yachting community”. Still, boat owners have been unable to receive the necessary exemptions to enter T&T borders.

This is unlike what operates in Grenada and St Lucia, where ­mandatory testing and quarantining aboard vessels or in other ­regulated places have permitted yachting services operations in those locations. This now represents active competition against local ­interests. “A whole season has been missed for thousands of dependent workers in the sector,” the association claims.

Not for lack of knowledge and understanding of the situation, officials appear more preoccupied with conceivably larger issues. In the meantime, a small industry that earns valued foreign exchange remains starved for respectful attention.

Tourism in Tobago is more a dead horse being beaten (to use an unfortunate metaphor) than a phoenix which will ever rise again. The Scarborough History Walks share the same imaginary, vanished, but not forgotten, space as the Rainforest Zipline.

Despite the fact that Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president to lead a divided nation during the civil war of 1860, he said, "America will never be destroyed from the outside, but if we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."

News this week that global carbon dioxide emissions possibly fell about eight per cent last year is but a drop of positivity in what has been a calamitous year for the planet. While greenhouse gas emissions declined infinitesimally, cognisance must be taken of the fact that this was only due to the lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a temporary halt in industrial activity and airline travel.

The pandemic continues to plague the globe, but manufacturing and air travel resumed during the year, perhaps not at pre-coronavirus levels, but enough to make the good news transitory.

In a few days' time, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

Many governments and individuals around the world will breathe a collective sigh of relief. This will not be because a Democrat has replaced a Republican, but because an individual who represents stability, certainty and rationality is again the head of state of the world's most influential and economic and militarily powerful nation.

“How you feeling today, Gramma?”

I would ask that question of my paternal grandmother every day.

“The head hurting. The blood pressure and the sugar high,” she would invariably answer. “Squeeze the head for me, beti.”