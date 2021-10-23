Mission: 1.5 degrees Celsius

TODAY’S green edition of the Express is an open declaration that this newspaper stands with the global rally against climate change and calls on all of T&T to join forces in defence of our planet and the two islands we call home.
It has taken over a century but even the loudest sceptics are now convinced that climate change is real and happening before our eyes.
For us in Trinidad and Tobago, climate change is in the noticeably wild weather swings from thunderous showers to stinging heat. It is in the seasons of drought followed by flood which wreak havoc with our water supply while destroying crops and shrinking harvests with punishing impact on farmers, the nation’s food supply and consumers’ pockets.
Climate change is in our increasingly warm and acidic ocean waters that are depleting fish stock and damaging Tobago’s lush underwater gardens of coral while despoiling our beaches and strangling our seas with tons of oxygen-depleting and sunlight-blocking sargassum.
Climate change is a culprit in the rise of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and leptospirosis, as well as water-borne and diarrhoeal diseases.
Climate change is in the erosion caused by rising sea levels along the coastlines of Las Cuevas and Blanchisseuse in the north to Guayaguayare in south-east Trinidad, and from Pigeon Point to Parlatuvier and Richmond Bay in Tobago.
With an estimated 80 per cent of our economy and 70 per cent of the population congregated along coastal and near-coastal areas, we must recognise our high vulnerability to climate change and move swiftly to make the changes needed for cushioning its impact and adapting where possible.
Trinidad and Tobago’s attendance at the United Nations’ two-week 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from next Sunday is not for show or hobnobbing. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Caricom counterparts will be there to push the industrialised world to fulfil their US$100 billion pledge to help the developing world underwrite the cost of an accelerated transition to climate resiliency. This is the do-or-die global summit which will determine whether the world dodges the climate change bullet and succeeds in pulling itself back from the fast approaching red line of 1.5 degrees Celsius. In the hot seat in cold Glasgow will be the industrialised nations which, since the Industrial Revolution, have been spewing vast emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and other gases into the atmosphere, creating the greenhouse effect of trapped heat that has spurred the phenomenon of global warming which now threatens us all.
In early August, a report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) set off alarms in hitting “code red for humanity”. What the best science now shows is that the world is far closer to crossing the tipping point of 1.5 degrees Celsius than expected. In fact, we could get there by the mid-2030s. At that point, scientists say the warming atmosphere will trigger a more rapid melting of Arctic ice and the thawing of the Siberian permafrost, resulting in the release of what some call a “methane time-bomb”. This would lead to a permanent shift in the balance of the earth’s system, intensifying conditions for greater global warming which will reach us in our homes here in T&T.
The countries responsible for destabilising the earth’s delicate balance and putting human civilisation at risk should also be responsible for solving the problem themselves. However, as with the Covid-19 pandemic, the reality of living under one sky and sharing a single planet makes the problem created by a few into a problem for all. While T&T’s contribution to the global build-up of carbon is minuscule, on a per capita basis we have one of the world’s highest emission levels because of our oil and gas economy. However, some pristine islands which have not contributed to the carbon problem at all are at the greatest risk of climate change. In the Pacific, Tuvalu, Kiribati and the Marshall Islands are already under pressure of rising sea levels as the ocean floods agricultural lands with salt water and inundates sources of drinking water. This will be our future, too, if it hasn’t already begun.
In the global mission to keep “1.5 alive” by putting the brakes on carbon and other emissions, the call is for local action.
Over the next 20 days, until November 13, the Express will report on the various climate change challenges facing T&T and the many ways in which individuals and institutions, communities and corporations, civil society organisations and the Government are responding to this existential threat. We will examine what is being done and what remains to be done.
We invite you to share your story as we embark on Mission: 1.5 degrees Celsius.