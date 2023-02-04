Misstep after misstep

Undeterred by the scandal of the $20 million judgment in default against the State for malicious prosecution of nine former murder accused, and the international embarrassment of having his Attorney General disqualified from appearing in the Piarco Airport corruption case in Miami, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his AG are now on a fishing expedition for a “disappeared” file.
Alternatively, and to draw a parallel with current US investigations into confidential files, it may have been taken home for reading by some senior official and forgotten there. Given the $20 million consequence, who would admit to having done that now? Bear in mind, as well, that when the file went “missing” in June 2020, the country was in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown, with many public servants working from home. In such an environment, anything could have fallen through the cracks.
How two retired judges fit into this whodunnit is itself a mystery. Having been hired by the AG, would they be willing to reveal their commissions as a political red herring or distraction if this turns out to be the case?
In any case, solving the mystery of the missing file will not explain why, when the AG’s office was e-mailed a copy of the notice of application for the default judgment eight months later, in January 2021, it took no action to seek an extension. This point has been raised by Martin Daly, SC, who said the receipt of this notice should have led the AG’s office to make urgent enquiries of the court’s Registry, which would have revealed the “disappeared” lawsuit. That, he added, would have given the State the opportunity to seek an extension and put in an appearance. Instead of invoking “sinister” occurrences, the AG should be explaining this second failure to the people of T&T.
Reginald Armour’s shocking attempt to pass the buck and take no responsibility for the fiasco—even as he denied doing so—is beginning to look like a pattern, coming as it does on the heels of his misrepresentation of his role in the Piarco corruption case in Miami, where he moved from being a defence attorney to lead adviser for the prosecution as AG of T&T.
The questions which began swirling around him following news of his disqualification by the Miami court led to a motion of no confidence against him by some members of the Law Association of T&T. Having survived that vote, he has gone on to lose his appeal against the Miami court’s decision.
Last week, his response to the $20 million judgment in default betrayed an anxiety to deflect by rushing to assume control of the public narrative, a propaganda tactic that is increasingly popular.
Despite calls for his resignation, Armour can expect to continue enjoying the full backing of the Prime Minister who, following the Miami court embarrassment, had declared that he would take full responsibility for having appointed Armour as AG.
With such protection it really doesn’t matter what the rest of the country thinks.