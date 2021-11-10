The statistics speak for themselves.
In the first ten days of November, Covid-19 has claimed 110 lives, infected 3,146 more people, sent 92 to hospital and another 707 into home isolation.
After roughly two and a half months of quietly spreading on the ground, the wildfire of the Delta variant has sprung to life with a ferocity of as-yet-unknown proportions.
As disturbing as these numbers are, even more shocking is the slowdown in the vaccination rate. Over the past ten days, the number of people who have taken the first dose of the vaccine has crawled from to 623,313 to 629,328. This is an increase of 6,015 which breaks down to an average of 601.5 persons per day.
The fact that people have not been rushing for the vaccine to protect themselves in response to the Delta threat describes a level of complacency that could cost us all dearly.
This moment demands a massive communications response from the Government to stir the public out of its sense of security and get them to vaccine centres. The Health Ministry’s daily Covid-19 update reports that 92.3 per cent of the patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated. This also means that 7.7 per cent of those in hospital are fully vaccinated. While the ministry has not provided a breakdown of the vaccines involved, it is a well-publicised fact that in some countries, recipients of Sinopharm have had to be given a third dose because of its lower efficacy.
The ministry’s move to give a third dose to all Sinopharm recipients aged 60 and over, and the immunocompromised over 18, is therefore to be welcomed. However, given the Delta and the relaxation of controls on public activity, we find it puzzling that the ministry would establish an appointment system through the regional health authorities and not just urge this vulnerable target group to access the third dose at any one of the many available vaccine centres at the earliest possible date.
The last thing the situation calls for is a bureaucratic response with confused communication. There is already evidence of the latter, with some persons outside the health system having accessed a third dose on Monday while the ministry was promoting the start of the programme for Wednesday.
Perhaps the biggest communications challenge facing the Government is the message of normalcy being conveyed by the reopening of all areas of the economy. The sense of life being back to normal even as the country enters what may well be the most dangerous phase of the pandemic will be very difficult to break through. Having been locked down for a year and a half, and more in some cases, people are embracing the freedom of movement with gusto. This is a genie that will be almost impossible to put back into the bottle, which is why the moment calls for something different.
The situation is unsafe and scary, and has within it the impulse to get worse as people try to maximise the opportunity to conduct personal and commercial business and, in the case of Tobago, win an election.
Just get vaccinated.