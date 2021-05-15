Moment of danger

As expected, the Government has responded to the explosion in Covid-19 infections and deaths by imposing a state of emergency with a 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew effective from midnight last night.
The Prime Minister’s announcement would have fallen on a generally receptive nation. The country has been ready for tougher action ever since the up-tick that was first discernible in March ballooned in April and exploded in May.
With 73 lives lost to Covid-19 in the past week alone and 2,544 new positive cases, it was evident that the measures in place were not succeeding in putting the brakes on the spread of the virus. As has happened in other countries, the exponential nature of Covid-19 damage has hit T&T with a force that many could never have imagined, even when warned. T&T may be unique among countries to have sections of the public, including this newspaper and leading private sector bodies, actually urging the Government to impose tougher measures.
Having responded, we wait to see whether the new measures succeed in achieving the viral disruption so desperately needed to ease the pressure on the health system and prevent its collapse, or whether they prove to be too little, too late.
The situation described yesterday by Principal Medical Officer (Operations) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards was a chilling description of the current state of the health system. The system is in serious distress, given the high demand for bed space. Based on her statistics, it would be surprising if it manages to hold up over the two weeks needed for seeing whether the state of emergency and curfew are having an impact.
The Government’s decision to close more offices and businesses is a step in the right direction. However, the fact that people are not at work does not necessarily translate into people staying at home if they decide to use non-curfew hours to get on the road for any number of reasons.
We urge the Government to put some science behind its policies by gathering data on pedestrian and motor traffic, and understanding the reasons why people are still out, in order to introduce more precise and targeted regulations if that becomes necessary.
We are in a perfect storm with cases exploding outside the system and the system showing signs of buckling from inside. The absolute priority right now is to ease the pressure on the system by reducing the number of infections on the outside while expanding capacity on the inside. The latter has been done to the degree that it can, but unless the numbers slow down over the coming days, whatever little slack is left in the system will vanish with even more terrible consequences to come.
We note that the Government has organised a day of prayer for next Sunday. This will no doubt provide an opportunity for national virtual communion and reflection. What T&T also needs, however, is a few voluntary shutdown days, not as protest, but as strategy for breaking the transmission of the virus.
Perhaps this is an idea around which we could all rally in doing our part to save T&T and ourselves.