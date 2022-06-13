Moments for reflection

Express Editorial : Daily

IN relatively quick succession, a number of developments have generated substantial media coverage, as well as public reaction, which taken together call for deeper reflection.

We have commented here, in recent days, in reaction to some of these latest developments. They include the incident in which a young lady set fire inside a child support building in Tacarigua, and the suite of reactions to the stabbing of a Williamsville Secondary School pupil.

Generally speaking, we have called for the application of the principle of tempering justice with mercy.

Teenaged girls were at the centre of other instances, one said to be exhibiting signs of mental stress. In the other, it has emerged that the offending schoolgirl had been the target of torment and harassment from others.

Both these incidents occurred mere weeks after the tragedy in Point Fortin, in which a two year-old boy drowned in a river.

Arising from that national heartbreaker, one resident became the subject of massively misplaced outrage of others, such that she was forced to hurriedly move house.

Other heartbroken residents descended upon her, essentially holding her responsible for the toddler’s death. She had disclosed having seen him on the street outside her house, heading in a particular direction.

She went after him, she said, but not as swiftly as she should have. He disappeared around a bend in the road. Her name is Anicka Quan Kep. She is 19. After the toddler’s body was found in a nearby river, outraged residents went after her. She was forced to explain that because of her own medical condition, she could not move as swiftly as perhaps others thought she should. She had also called the police.

Ms Quan Kep could never have imagined how the simple act of trying to help, employing her own best efforts, would change her life.

They earned for her the intense opprobrium of other members in the community where she lived. People converged outside her residence, shouting her down, and she became the target of vicious cyber-bullying.

Few accepted her explanation as to why she just couldn’t catch up with the toddler. She was subjected to the terror of mob justice that so frightened her that she had to run from the community and remains in virtual hiding in her new home. Not even the autopsy report that the child had drowned with no sign of foul play could convince some who preferred their own unfounded theories of murder and conspiracy.

Here was on full display, evidence of a situation which might have led to a compounded tragedy of greater proportions. It demonstrated how easily it is for public outrage, whether justified or not, to lead to altogether unpleasant outcomes.

That Ms Quan Kep felt constrained to move house all entirely is bad enough. We must use moments such as this to reflect deeply, however, on the need for restraint in thought and action, to avoid compounding already bad situations. Taking things into our own hands must never be our preferred option.

