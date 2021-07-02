Money worries in a pandemic

Value for money should be the guiding principle for Government expenditure, given the country’s strained expenditure during this Covid pandemic.
The unanticipated but emergency spending arising out of the visitation of Covid-19 ought to speak for itself. In this regard, therefore, the request by the police administration for $22 million for the purchase of a fleet of 80 new SUVs deserved a more studied response than that provided by the Prime Minister.
Having acknowledged that he was unaware as to whether the specific vehicles requested were “the only kind of vehicle” which officers could drive, Dr Rowley should have requested a full and proper rationale from the Office of the Commissioner. The Prime Minister chose instead to utter remarks based on his perspective that perhaps such vehicles are “fashionable”. This is especially so in the context of a population which has exhibited unease, anger even in some quarters, over the massive tax breaks afforded members of Cabinet in the purchase of vehicles for themselves, the most recent being the purchase of a vehicle by a Government minister which carried a tax exemption of more than $390,000.
On the other hand, the Prime Minister is on more solid ground in urging greater care in the use of such vehicles acquired by members of the Police Service (TTPS).
There are too many lots at stations or lots maintained by the TTPS with loads of derelict vehicles parked up for years. This has been a sore sight in various parts of the country.
Police work involves high-speed chases in many cases, or other activities in which vehicles must traverse difficult terrain in the exercise of their functions. A good many of such exercises involve high-speed operations, and this leads often to accidents. In addition, it is no secret that police officers work under significant strain, which takes its toll, physically and psychologically. These things add up, and shows up in the condition of police property, including vehicles at their disposal.
The proper care and maintenance of police vehicles is further aggravated by an apparent change in the operations of the Vehicle Maintenance Company of Trinidad and Tobago, VMCOTT. The company has been promoting itself as available for maintenance and repair work for privately owned vehicles, which has called into question its founding mandate, which was the maintenance and service of public vehicles, such as those operated by the TTPS.
What has happened which has led to this significant departure from the company’s operating ethos is a matter for closer, clinical examination by the powers that be.
Nevertheless, we come back to the issue centrally at hand, which is the establishment of a better system for the care and maintenance of police vehicles. This then places greater emphasis on the need for more attention to the human condition undergirding the use of such vehicles. This must complement the deeper consideration of exactly what types of vehicles may be appropriate and affordable in the pandemic environment such as we now inhabit.
On this basis, the conversations around the requests for fleet upgrades and what may be appropriate should just only have begun.