Money worries

IT is nothing less than shameful and shocking that, even when we are mindful of the straitened circumstances in which we find ourselves as a country, payments for performances at Carnival 2020 cannot yet be settled.
This is the case regarding prize-winners from the Port of Spain Corporation’s Downtown Carnival competitions.
For years this issue has plagued the image of the competitions held under the auspices of the corporation, the leading local government body in the country. This, after all, is the show-piece of the capital city’s carnival, one which lays claim to being the best organised of the regional editions of what is the country’s biggest national festival.
In the best of circumstances, prize-winners must wait until the prize-monies for those successful entrants find their way from whichever government ministry or agency, to the corporation for relevant disbursement. This year’s drama ought to be the last occasion on which such an unacceptable situation is allowed to besmirch these proceedings.
As the body charged with having overall responsibility for the staging of major events in the Carnival, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) cannot continue to be only peripherally involved with such showcase events as Port of Spain’s Downtown Carnival celebrations. The Mayor and the respective officials at City Hall must be in a position to know exactly where the money is going to come from at the end of the day. There must be greater certainty around when prize-giving will take place.
One suggestion emerging in the wake of this controversy is that perhaps a line item can be located within the Mayor’s Fund to cater for such an occasion as the Downtown Carnival represents.
With part of its focus on the continued portrayal of aspects of traditional mas, including the once hugely popular “ole mas” competition on Jouvert morning, the Downtown event holds too much historico-cultural significance to be treated so shabbily by those controlling the purse-strings.
It turns out now that, were it not for the forced cancellation of this year’s edition of the national festival, prize-money would have been bounding upon prize-money for competition winners. This one-year delay in making the 2020 payments is also a mark of gross disrespect for the many artistes involved. If all it took to resolve the problem was one meeting of the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, NCC chairman and the Mayor of Port of Spain, then it begs the question why was such a decision not taken before now. Many of the artistes involved have been waiting all this time to collect what is theirs on the basis of the judges’ decisions. In the main, many of these cultural contributors are self-starters existing on limited funds. The injury to them continues, nevertheless, since an agreement in principle left Mayor Martinez unable to provide any specifics as to when bandleaders and masqueraders could expect to get the $378,000 owed to them.
This matter further focuses attention on the growing evidence of the Government’s inability to pay its debts, a source of rising resentment and increasing anxiety in the population. When put together with the Finance Minister’s indication of his inability to fund wage public sector wage increases, these are disquieting times.