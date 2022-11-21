Not for the first time, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has accused families of protecting murderous relatives instead of doing the right thing by passing information to the police.
By now, with his calls continuing to fall on deaf ears, we would have expected him to have engaged in more penetrating analysis in an attempt to understand why not only families, but the wider national community, is averse to coming forward on this issue.
Perhaps the Prime Minister is unaware of the number of family members and friends who have been killed by gang members in reprisal exercises. Maybe he has also not been paying attention to some of the following: the number of police officers who are on charges of serious crimes, including murder; the number of criminal acts perpetrated by people dressed in police uniforms; reports of criminal evidence disappearing while in police custody, and this list goes on.
In many communities, residents have watched as petty criminals rise to heights of power with the full protection of corrupt police officers. Some have learned the hard way that their own safety lies in looking the other way instead of going to the police.
It is deeply distressing and disturbing, frankly, for the country’s Prime Minister to still be casting about like this, on what is our prolonged number one national ailment.
At this advanced stage of rampant and wanton criminality, with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on providing the best possible resources for “law enforcement”, so much emphasis is still being placed on getting information from family members.
It is as though we are in a time warp, with the forces of law and order woefully steps behind the criminals and the criminal minded in our midst.
Intelligence gathering methods appear to be frighteningly lacking, way behind the sophistication evident in the manner of operations of some local crime syndicates.
It was a former minister of National Security who told us of the Government’s knowledge about crime bosses who drive around in convoys, and some of whom possess Master’s degrees.
Where is the further law enforcement action which ought to have led from such declarations, such that said operatives are brought to court, based on what is known about their nefarious actions?
Police officials continue to provide figures for the number of gangs operating in the country, and about their activities from day to day. Yet, in an environment in which it is illegal either to belong to a gang, or to engage in gang activity, there is the critical imbalance in successful efforts in bringing such operatives to justice.
Criminals continue to call shots from inside the walls of the country’s prison system, with little to no effective response from the forces of law and order.
These are matters that seem not to depend so much on information from family members, as they are on effective intelligence by police investigators.
Perhaps if and when members of the public see more tangible evidence of this kind of law enforcement activity, they, including the family members of the perpetrators, would be more encouraged in coming forward.
Monotonous,
ineffective crime call