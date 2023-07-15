More blows for procurement act

Sunday Express Editorial

If the Government gets its way this week, the already ­watered-down Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act will become unrecognisable from the law initially taken to Parliament.

Having already employed a few tactics to skin the proverbial cat, the Government is now preparing to introduce two amendments which, if approved by Parliament, would further weaken the act. One measure would retroactively validate two exemption orders signed by the Minister of Finance to cover millions of dollars spent on the recent Caricom heads of government meeting and expenditure by the Judiciary. The second measure will exempt purchases of goods and services up to the value of $1 million from compliance with the act.

Changing the law to allow the Government and State agencies to spend up to $1 million without reference to the standards set by the ­procurement act effectively creates a new loophole for avoiding scrutiny. As anyone familiar with procurement practices would know, it is common for contracts to be broken up into smaller packages to avoid certain ­tender requirements.

We expect the Government to defend this move on the grounds that the complex process required under the act is having a crushing impact on critical purchases necessary to the State’s operations. While this may indeed be so, the question to be asked is why were the problems not picked up at any of the review stages, including by the Ministry of Finance and Parliament? It also begs the question whether the extensive training and planning required for a successful transition to the new public procurement regime was done to a satisfactory standard, if at all. The new system represents a major change in public procurement which necessitates significant retraining throughout the public and private sectors.

The problem with adopting an expedient approach to problem-­­sol­ving is that it often creates more problems than it solves. For this reason, ­instead of pushing through amendments that undermine the very pur­poses for which the procurement act was established, Parliament should find a way to take some time in reviewing the experience in implementing the law in order to determine exactly where the problems lie, and how best they can be solved, without throwing out the baby with the bath­water. Rushing into quick fixes should be discouraged.

The proposed latest round of amendments to the act is another blow to the public’s longing for a solution to decades of misuse of public resour­ces, a lack of public accountability and corruption in the State’s expenditure. It is also an embarrassing sign of amateurism at the highest level of governance in this country to be complaining, after the fact, about the illogic and inoperability of legislation that had been reviewed at length by parliamentarians, including eminent attorneys, over successive administrations.

The embarrassment is compounded by the shocking discovery, again well after the fact, that the undertaking given by the Minister of Finance to seek Parliament’s approval for proposed exemptions was left out of the law and not noticed until he had signed two such orders.

Clearly, nobody is minding the shop.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More blows for procurement act

More blows for procurement act

If the Government gets its way this week, the already ­watered-down Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act will become unrecognisable from the law initially taken to Parliament.

The poisoned well

The poisoned well

Why has the perception of improper influence changed? The main character in the recent television series The Diplomat asserts that “we exist in a marketplace of favours”. However, our marketplace is more tangled up than that.

The church, sex and the young

The church, sex and the young

“If the kingdoms of this world are to be transformed into the kingdom of our Christ, qualified Christians need to be deeply involved in political, legal, and economic processes.

USA, India—stronger together

USA, India—stronger together

For almost 60 years they remained oce­ans apart, literally and metaphorically, India in the east, America the west; both democracies, one developing and the world’s largest, the other developed and the most powerful; one pursuing non-alignment, the other global supremacy. Now, for their mutual benefit, they are getting close. And stronger together.

What is really changing?

On Thursday, I got up and decided to see what was going on Morning Edition. There he was, the representative of San Juan Business Persons lamenting the state of crime in San Juan/Barataria and environs.

The selfless legacy of Prof Samaroo

The passing of Prof Brinsley Samaroo witnessed reflections on the life and work of a scholar par excellence during his memorial service at the Daaga Hall Auditorium of The UWI, St Augustine, on Friday.