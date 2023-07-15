More blows for procurement act

If the Government gets its way this week, the already watered-down Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act will become unrecognisable from the law initially taken to Parliament.
Having already employed a few tactics to skin the proverbial cat, the Government is now preparing to introduce two amendments which, if approved by Parliament, would further weaken the act. One measure would retroactively validate two exemption orders signed by the Minister of Finance to cover millions of dollars spent on the recent Caricom heads of government meeting and expenditure by the Judiciary. The second measure will exempt purchases of goods and services up to the value of $1 million from compliance with the act.
Changing the law to allow the Government and State agencies to spend up to $1 million without reference to the standards set by the procurement act effectively creates a new loophole for avoiding scrutiny. As anyone familiar with procurement practices would know, it is common for contracts to be broken up into smaller packages to avoid certain tender requirements.
We expect the Government to defend this move on the grounds that the complex process required under the act is having a crushing impact on critical purchases necessary to the State’s operations. While this may indeed be so, the question to be asked is why were the problems not picked up at any of the review stages, including by the Ministry of Finance and Parliament? It also begs the question whether the extensive training and planning required for a successful transition to the new public procurement regime was done to a satisfactory standard, if at all. The new system represents a major change in public procurement which necessitates significant retraining throughout the public and private sectors.
The problem with adopting an expedient approach to problem-solving is that it often creates more problems than it solves. For this reason, instead of pushing through amendments that undermine the very purposes for which the procurement act was established, Parliament should find a way to take some time in reviewing the experience in implementing the law in order to determine exactly where the problems lie, and how best they can be solved, without throwing out the baby with the bathwater. Rushing into quick fixes should be discouraged.
The proposed latest round of amendments to the act is another blow to the public’s longing for a solution to decades of misuse of public resources, a lack of public accountability and corruption in the State’s expenditure. It is also an embarrassing sign of amateurism at the highest level of governance in this country to be complaining, after the fact, about the illogic and inoperability of legislation that had been reviewed at length by parliamentarians, including eminent attorneys, over successive administrations.
The embarrassment is compounded by the shocking discovery, again well after the fact, that the undertaking given by the Minister of Finance to seek Parliament’s approval for proposed exemptions was left out of the law and not noticed until he had signed two such orders.
Clearly, nobody is minding the shop.