More diplomacy, less conflict

This newspaper endorses two key positions of the government on Venezuela as re-stated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at yesterday’s news conference. We share the concern and objection to the Organisation of American States (OAS) which has been used as an instrument of the Trump administration’s policy against the Maduro government.
Indeed, we have repeatedly expressed our dismay at the ease with which the OAS was able to divide Caricom on Venezuela.
Secondly, we see no basis for Trinidad and Tobago to recognise the US candidate Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.
That being said, it is becoming increasingly difficult to turn our eyes away from the suffering of the Venezuelan people under the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. While the US embargo holds significant responsibility for this, having tightened the screws on the Venezuelan economy, the Maduro government is no martyr to the cause of its people.
Three months ago, the independent international fact-finding mission which was established by the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate the situation of human rights in Venezuela delivered a damning report against the Maduro government. The mission found “reasonable grounds” to believe several crimes against humanity were being committed in Venezuela, including extra-judicial murder, imprisonment and other severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, enforced disappearance of persons, and other inhumane acts. Further, it found “reasonable grounds to believe that both the president and the ministers of People’s Power for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace and for Defence, ordered or contributed to the commission of the crimes...”
In October, the mission’s mandate was extended by a further two years to enable the mission to continue the investigation “with a view of combating impunity and ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims...”
It is evident that the wheels of international justice are in motion. Depending on where they eventually stop, Trinidad and Tobago may be called upon by the United Nations, not the US, to reconsider its position on the Maduro government. Until then, Maduro has the opportunity to heed the UN’s call to hold “free, fair and credible presidential and parliamentary elections, with an independent national electoral council and an impartial Supreme Court, as well as full freedom of the press and the unfettered political participation of all Venezuelans and all political parties”.
Geography is levying a high price on our country in terms of the fall-out from Venezuela’s collapse. We fully agree that we cannot surrender our borders to an unmanaged influx of Venezuelans nor do we need to be told by Donald Trump, of all people to be quoted by Dr Rowley, that our first obligation is to our own people. That goes without saying.
Where we disagree with the Prime Minister is the manner in which the Government is handling this very difficult challenge. T&T gains nothing from fighting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. It must engage diplomacy in finding a way to work within the international system to navigate a path towards a solution to the Venezuelan problem that will also work for us.