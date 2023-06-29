More empathy, please

Express Editorial : Daily

In the heat of political debate, politicians often forget that their words carry weight well beyond their immediate target audience.

And so it was on Wednesday when Works Minister Rohan Sinanan decided to deride an “urgent question” asked of him in Parliament by United National Congress (UNC) MP Dr Roodal Moonilal about Tuesday’s floods. Disputing the MP’s assertion that heavy rainfall has caused “devastating damage and inconvenience”, Minister Sinanan offered his own take on events. Yes, he agreed, there had been flash flooding which had brought down some debris but had quickly receded and, yes, some rivers had overtopped their banks, but he didn’t know where humans were “suffering”, as claimed in the MP’s question, although he did go on to express sympathy with those in low-lying areas who “get flooding from time to time”.

Minister Sinanan may have been playing down Tuesday’s weather-related events to blunt the impact of what he considered exaggerations in the MP’s question, but what he conveyed to the public was insensitivity to the victims of flooding and high winds.

From where Minister Sinanan sits, “devastating damage and inconvenience” might not describe blown-off roofs, cars floating down Independence Square, motorists trapped for hours waiting for floodwater to recede in Maraval and for fallen trees to be cleared off Lady Young Road, people wading in thigh-high flood on South Quay, or businesses and crops flooded out across the country. However, we assure him that this is exactly what “devastating damage and inconvenience” looks like to the people who experienced it.

Fortunately, weather conditions improved later that day, but the misery of people’s experiences ought not to be trivialised merely because they have become fodder for one’s political opponent.

We recognise how quickly perspectives on the state of the country change when politicians and their supporters move from Opposition to Government and vice versa. Almost overnight, many lose touch with reality as they put on or take off their rose-tinted glasses, making their world seem an infinitely better or worse place, depending on where their political inte­rest lies.

In this case, we do not doubt that if their roles were reversed, Minister Sinanan would consider the impact of Tuesday’s floods as one of “devastating damage and inconvenience” while Dr Moonilal would be mocking such language as desperate overkill. When political wits do battle, truth is invariably defined by whatever the big-picture interest happens to be.

No one who experienced the trauma of their roof falling in or sat trapped in car as it was lifted and carried off by water or watched as water rose around their home is likely to feel safe when the next heavy downpour comes. With the wet season having only just started, many will be living with the cold hand of fear over their hearts for months to come.

In an environment already made stressful by crime and other ills, weather-related trauma is not to be dismissed.

