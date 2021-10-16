More ‘janjhat and ra-ra’

While the “PNM Government”, as he put it, and the UNC Opposition are at each other’s throats trying to score political points, committed citizens are impassioned and vocal on this issue, not because of partisan political loyalties, but because they stand solidly on the side of the Constitution.
It may be difficult for politicians to see a calling higher than their own political interest, but there are many citizens with the courage to defy political bullying and abuse in defence of the public interest and the Constitution. We count among them individuals such as our own Sunday Express columnist Martin Daly, SC, whose professional independence seems to be getting under Dr Rowley’s skin.
Setting aside the political “ra-ra”, Dr Rowley did fill in some blanks when he addressed the media yesterday. Regular meetings between the Prime Minister and the President on matters of state are standard and there should be no question about respect for their confidentiality.
Our concern is not about the information shared between them, but about how the information is handled in relation to an ongoing constitutional process and its impact in that process.
While a prime minister may wish to influence the President’s actions, under the T&T Constitution, when the President acts, s/he does so with full responsibility for their actions. An exception would be the 1990 attempted coup when acting President Emmanuel Carter could have argued that he gave the insurgents an amnesty under duress. Clearly, duress does not apply in the current case.
The point is that the issue of whether or not Dr Rowley was at President’s House on August 12 intending to influence the President and the process is immaterial to subsequent events which were solely within the President’s purview.
Yesterday, the country heard for the first time that Dr Rowley had written the Police Service Commission a year ago, informing it that he had lost confidence in then-Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. While he declined to disclose details, it is easy to connect the dots. It was just over a year ago that Dr Rowley and then-Commissioner Griffith got into a public spat over the non-arrest of a group of persons relaxing in a swimming pool at a Bayshore apartment. Strong words passed between the two over police enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations on private property. It was public knowledge then that, notwithstanding an apology from Griffith, Dr Rowley had sent a letter of complaint to the PolSC.
We see no reason why Dr Rowley, or anyone for that matter, should be denied the right to file a complaint against any public official with the relevant authority. We do take issue, however, with Dr Rowley’s emphasis about the weight of his signature on such a letter. Invoking his office to lend strength to his complaint carries him dangerously across the threshold of interference. Subsequent events, however, suggest the PolSC did not buckle under the weight of the PM’s signature—which itself opens up new questions.